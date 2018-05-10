Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Super Mario Party
4
Likes
Likers
name : Super Mario Party
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : party games
multiplayer : 1 à 4
european release date : 10/05/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17194
visites since opening : 21703476
link49 > blog
all
Estimations Japon : Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII va faire très mal
Estimations




Voici des Estimations concernant les jeux suivants :



Selon Tsutaya d’abord, le jeu Super Mario Party perdrait une place, Assassin's Creed Odyssey perdrait aussi une place, Dragon Ball FighterZ sur Nintendo Switch resterait stable, The World ends with You - Final Remix quitterait le classement, Spider-Man sur Ps4 resterait stable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagnerait trois places, Splatoon 2 gagnerait aussi trois places et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild ferait son retour.



De plus, selon Comgnet, le jeu Super Mario Party perdrait une place, Assassin's Creed Odyssey perdrait aussi une place, Dragon Ball FighterZ sur Nintendo Switch quitterait le classement, Spider-Man sur Ps4 perdrait une place, Splatoon 2 ferait son retour et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe resterait stable.



Enfin, pour terminer, voici quelques places intéressantes du Top Amazon Japon. Le jeu Super Mario Party serait encore deuxième, Assassin's Creed Odyssey serait vingtième et Spider-Man sur Ps4 serait septième.

Au niveau Hardware, il ne devrait pas y avoir de changement. La Nintendo Switch serait première, la Ps4 deuxième et la 3DS troisième. Réponse mercredi prochain...

Source : http://www.tsutaya.co.jp/rank/game.html?r=W090
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/15/2018 at 04:46 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    ryadr posted the 10/15/2018 at 04:49 PM
    Incroyable. Le jeu va faire moins bien partout sauf au Japon, le monde à l'envers.
    link49 posted the 10/15/2018 at 04:52 PM
    Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII pourrait faire le demi-million à son lancement, dépassant déjà le dernier gros jeu Ps4 sur ce marché, Spider-Man, lui au total...
    misterpixel posted the 10/15/2018 at 04:57 PM
    ryadr Clair

    Par contre Spidey s’accroche à sa toile
    airjordan23 posted the 10/15/2018 at 04:57 PM
    GEO stores: Week 41, 2018 (Oct 08 - Oct 14)

    01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900)
    02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980)
    03./02. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey # (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400)
    04./03. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800)
    05./05. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900)
    06./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600)
    07./04. [PS4] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥7.800)
    08./00. [PS4] Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon # (Compile Heart) {2018.10.11} (¥7.200)
    09./09. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800)
    10./15. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980)

    Top 10

    PS4 - 6
    NSW - 4

    "[PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII debuted 1st. It was the strongest start for a 2018 game after [PS4] Monster Hunter: World that came out in January.
    link49 posted the 10/15/2018 at 05:02 PM
    Airjordan23 A voir s'il teindra sur la durée ou pas...
    airjordan23 posted the 10/15/2018 at 05:12 PM
    link49

    Non probablement.
    mooplol posted the 10/15/2018 at 05:14 PM
    ryadr moins bien ça reste à voir. Pour le day one avec les ventes dema mais surtout sur la durée comme pr fornite ou pubg si leur pari du br prend sur les troupeaux de jeunes joueurs.

    En exemple personnel voir la petite soeur de ma belle soeur joué à fornite sur smartphone puis qui achete une ps4 pr y joué avec son mec sur console reste splendide
    celebenoit84 posted the 10/15/2018 at 05:19 PM
    Je suis assez surpris par la performance de spiderman qui tient plutôt bien. Et à l inverse PES se fait remplacer au Japon aussi par fifa, testé époque.
    rbz posted the 10/15/2018 at 05:32 PM
    thx le battle royal quoi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre