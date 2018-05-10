Estimations
Voici des Estimations concernant les jeux suivants :
Selon Tsutaya d’abord, le jeu Super Mario Party perdrait une place, Assassin's Creed Odyssey perdrait aussi une place, Dragon Ball FighterZ sur Nintendo Switch resterait stable, The World ends with You - Final Remix quitterait le classement, Spider-Man sur Ps4 resterait stable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagnerait trois places, Splatoon 2 gagnerait aussi trois places et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild ferait son retour.
De plus, selon Comgnet, le jeu Super Mario Party perdrait une place, Assassin's Creed Odyssey perdrait aussi une place, Dragon Ball FighterZ sur Nintendo Switch quitterait le classement, Spider-Man sur Ps4 perdrait une place, Splatoon 2 ferait son retour et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe resterait stable.
Enfin, pour terminer, voici quelques places intéressantes du Top Amazon Japon. Le jeu Super Mario Party serait encore deuxième, Assassin's Creed Odyssey serait vingtième et Spider-Man sur Ps4 serait septième.
Au niveau Hardware, il ne devrait pas y avoir de changement. La Nintendo Switch serait première, la Ps4 deuxième et la 3DS troisième. Réponse mercredi prochain...
Par contre Spidey s’accroche à sa toile
01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900)
02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980)
03./02. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey # (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400)
04./03. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800)
05./05. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900)
06./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600)
07./04. [PS4] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥7.800)
08./00. [PS4] Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon # (Compile Heart) {2018.10.11} (¥7.200)
09./09. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800)
10./15. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980)
