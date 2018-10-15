accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
receiversms
name :
Diablo III : Eternal Edition
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Blizzard Entertainment
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
100
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2327
visites since opening :
2768436
nicolasgourry
> blog
Nintendo Switch édition limitée Diablo III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y1fNUpZJXI
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:24 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
14
)
birmou
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:25 PM
AAH LES BATARDS !!!!!!!
spawl
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:28 PM
Simple , mais très sympa !
misterpixel
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:29 PM
La pochette est classe mais le reste c'est très light.
vfries
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:31 PM
Moche
guiguif
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:35 PM
Cheap
yurius
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:37 PM
Je connais pas trop la licence diablo mais j'avoue que la console est stylée
mrnuage
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:41 PM
Nintendo en 1990: "On veut pas de violence, ni de contenu sexuel, ni de références religieuses dans nos jeux."
Nintendo en 2018: "Achetez notre console édition spéciale avec un ange et un démon dessus."
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:46 PM
mrnuage
: Heureusement... "il n'y a que les imbéciles qui ne changent pas d'avis" comme le disait une vieille pub pour je ne sais plus quoi.
yukilin
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:49 PM
Seule la pochette vaut la peine pour moi.
cail2
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 01:53 PM
Taon les Switch "collector", quel foutage de gueule quand même...
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 02:02 PM
Comme dit dans le titre ça fait plus édition limitée que collector, on change vite fait le dock et c'est réglé.
floflo
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 02:02 PM
C'est sobre, la pochette est belle. J'aurai pas de switch je me serai pris cette version. Les joy con néon c'est pas très beau....
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 02:04 PM
Je viens de voir ça sur Twitter, les bâtards !!
mrnuage
posted
the 10/15/2018 at 02:08 PM
xenofamicom
Yep et je critique surtout pas
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Nintendo en 2018: "Achetez notre console édition spéciale avec un ange et un démon dessus."