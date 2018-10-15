« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Diablo III : Eternal Edition
name : Diablo III : Eternal Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
Nintendo Switch édition limitée Diablo III



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y1fNUpZJXI
    posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:24 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    birmou posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:25 PM
    AAH LES BATARDS !!!!!!!
    spawl posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:28 PM
    Simple , mais très sympa !
    misterpixel posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:29 PM
    La pochette est classe mais le reste c'est très light.
    vfries posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Moche
    guiguif posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:35 PM
    Cheap
    yurius posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:37 PM
    Je connais pas trop la licence diablo mais j'avoue que la console est stylée
    mrnuage posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:41 PM
    Nintendo en 1990: "On veut pas de violence, ni de contenu sexuel, ni de références religieuses dans nos jeux."
    Nintendo en 2018: "Achetez notre console édition spéciale avec un ange et un démon dessus."
    xenofamicom posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:46 PM
    mrnuage : Heureusement... "il n'y a que les imbéciles qui ne changent pas d'avis" comme le disait une vieille pub pour je ne sais plus quoi.
    yukilin posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:49 PM
    Seule la pochette vaut la peine pour moi.
    cail2 posted the 10/15/2018 at 01:53 PM
    Taon les Switch "collector", quel foutage de gueule quand même...
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/15/2018 at 02:02 PM
    Comme dit dans le titre ça fait plus édition limitée que collector, on change vite fait le dock et c'est réglé.
    floflo posted the 10/15/2018 at 02:02 PM
    C'est sobre, la pochette est belle. J'aurai pas de switch je me serai pris cette version. Les joy con néon c'est pas très beau....
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/15/2018 at 02:04 PM
    Je viens de voir ça sur Twitter, les bâtards !!
    mrnuage posted the 10/15/2018 at 02:08 PM
    xenofamicom Yep et je critique surtout pas
