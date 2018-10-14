accueil
articles :
38
visites since opening :
40411
mikaou
> blog
Je NE quitte pas le site
Hello,
Juste au cas où certains espéraient, je reste !
Merci, Bisous
moi
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:22 PM by
mikaou
comments (
30
)
churos45
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:23 PM
Flûte
lion93
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:24 PM
Dommage
shindo
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:24 PM
revans
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:24 PM
ouai c'est sa casse toi, de toute façons gamekyo on l'aime ou ont le quitte
mikaou
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:25 PM
Déjà des messages d'amour, c'est ça qui me fait rester les loulous !
kikoo31
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:26 PM
ehhh merrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrdeeeuuuuuux
mikaou
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:28 PM
kikoo31
Comme je te comprends...
alfb
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:35 PM
mikaou
T'es sur de chez sur?
evasnake
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:36 PM
Félicitation
mikaou
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:37 PM
alfb
bah ouais plutôt ! (le chien de mickey evidemment)
alfb
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 05:58 PM
mikaou
Ce que dit c'est Dingo!
sylphide
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:00 PM
T'es qui ?
kikoo31
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:01 PM
mikaou
tu devais pas partir après l'E3 ?
mikaou
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:05 PM
kikoo31
ah non c'est pas moi
chiotgamer
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:06 PM
Kikoo31
Mikaou
Pourquoi tu aurais dû quitter le site ? j'ai pas suivi l'histoire
roy001
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:08 PM
mikaou
mikaou
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:10 PM
chiotgamer
Certains annoncent qu'ils quittent le site, moi je préfère indiquer ma présence !
chiotgamer
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:11 PM
Mikaou
Ah oké je viens de voir en effet
testament
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:17 PM
iglooo
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:25 PM
Quel homme
svr
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:32 PM
Pourtant tu devrais sale vache
liquidus
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:36 PM
Connard va
mikaou
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:36 PM
liquidus
svr
kikoo31
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:52 PM
mikaou
killia
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:54 PM
N'importe nawak
T'es vraiment fou comme mec
spawnini
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:59 PM
Tai Qy ?
nmariodk
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:01 PM
té ki ? la ?
kaminari
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:04 PM
Oh non paas luuuiiiii.... Qui es tu au juste?
mikaou
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:10 PM
kaminari
nmariodk
spawnini
Je suis celui qui reste
kaminari
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:11 PM
Mikaou
Bien trouvé
