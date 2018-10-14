profile
Je NE quitte pas le site
Hello,

Juste au cas où certains espéraient, je reste !

Merci, Bisous
moi
    posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:22 PM by mikaou
    comments (30)
    churos45 posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:23 PM
    Flûte
    lion93 posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Dommage
    shindo posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:24 PM
    revans posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:24 PM
    ouai c'est sa casse toi, de toute façons gamekyo on l'aime ou ont le quitte
    mikaou posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:25 PM
    Déjà des messages d'amour, c'est ça qui me fait rester les loulous !
    kikoo31 posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:26 PM
    ehhh merrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrdeeeuuuuuux
    mikaou posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:28 PM
    kikoo31 Comme je te comprends...
    alfb posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:35 PM
    mikaou T'es sur de chez sur?
    evasnake posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:36 PM
    Félicitation
    mikaou posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:37 PM
    alfb bah ouais plutôt ! (le chien de mickey evidemment)
    alfb posted the 10/14/2018 at 05:58 PM
    mikaou Ce que dit c'est Dingo!
    sylphide posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:00 PM
    T'es qui ?
    kikoo31 posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:01 PM
    mikaou tu devais pas partir après l'E3 ?
    mikaou posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:05 PM
    kikoo31 ah non c'est pas moi
    chiotgamer posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Kikoo31

    Mikaou Pourquoi tu aurais dû quitter le site ? j'ai pas suivi l'histoire
    roy001 posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:08 PM
    mikaou
    mikaou posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:10 PM
    chiotgamer Certains annoncent qu'ils quittent le site, moi je préfère indiquer ma présence !
    chiotgamer posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:11 PM
    Mikaou Ah oké je viens de voir en effet
    testament posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:17 PM
    iglooo posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:25 PM
    Quel homme
    svr posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Pourtant tu devrais sale vache
    liquidus posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:36 PM
    Connard va
    mikaou posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:36 PM
    liquidus svr
    kikoo31 posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:52 PM
    mikaou
    killia posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:54 PM
    N'importe nawak

    T'es vraiment fou comme mec
    spawnini posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:59 PM
    Tai Qy ?
    nmariodk posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:01 PM
    té ki ? la ?
    kaminari posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:04 PM
    Oh non paas luuuiiiii.... Qui es tu au juste?
    mikaou posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:10 PM
    kaminari nmariodk spawnini Je suis celui qui reste
    kaminari posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:11 PM
    Mikaou Bien trouvé
