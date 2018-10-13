profile
Comprendre la Blockchain en 3 minutes


    posted the 10/13/2018 at 08:53 AM by sussudio
    comments (2)
    poliof posted the 10/13/2018 at 09:06 AM
    Pas mal.
    karbage posted the 10/13/2018 at 09:07 AM
    Ils ont l'air de bien s'amuser à CRYPTO.
