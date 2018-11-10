« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Taiko no Tatsujin Switch
6
name : Taiko no Tatsujin Switch
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : music
multiplayer : oui
[Switch] Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum ‘n’ Fun / Date Démo


Date de démo : 12 Octobre 2018
Date de sortie : 2 Novembre 2018


    posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:54 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    escobar posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:57 PM
    spawnini le goty
    spawnini posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:59 PM
    escobar tu m'offres la Switch?
    barberousse posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:02 PM
    Mais il est pas déjà sorti ce jeu? Je l'ai sur ma Switch, en anglais.
    escobar posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:04 PM
    barberousse en import oui spawnini si tu crois au père noel alors oui
    spawnini posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:04 PM
    barberousse Vilain Pirate
    barberousse posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:07 PM
    escobar ah d'accord.

    spawnini
