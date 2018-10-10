« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
13
name : Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Granzella
genre : autre
multiplayer : non
nicolasgourry
99
nicolasgourry
[PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus : S.M. / Repoussé d'un mois.


Derrnier Trailer en date.


Ancienne date de sortie : 25 octobre 2018 (Japon)
Nouvelle Date de sortie : 22 Novembre 2018 (Japon)


Gametsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3U43z6T4VU
    posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:34 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    birmou posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:50 AM
    On l'aura jamais de toute façon
