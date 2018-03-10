« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Astro Bot : Rescue Mission
name : Astro Bot : Rescue Mission
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : non
european release date : 10/03/2018
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PS4/PSVR] Astro Bot : Rescue Mission / Date de démo


Démo disponible le 16 Octobre 2018 (Playstation Store)
-Astro Bot : Rescue Mission est disponible sur PS4 (PSVR obligatoire).-

Gameblog 9/10
JeuActu 18/20
JeuxVideo-Live 18/20
Gamekyo 9/10
IGN 9/10
GameInformer 9/10
JVC 17/20
Gamekult 8/10


Metacritic 89% / 32 tests
Gameblog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c_a41JgeIc
    posted the 10/09/2018 at 04:47 PM by nicolasgourry
