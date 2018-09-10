Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Hellblade
Hellblade
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice : Prix et contenu de l’édition physique
Multi


Voici une Information autour du jeu HellBlade : Senua's Sacrifice :



Le jeu sortira le 4 décembre au prix de 29,99€ :



A noter que cette version contiendra en plus un documentaire à télécharger retraçant et expliquant les origines du jeu…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/hellblade-to-receive-retail-edition-on-dec-4th-ps4-xb1.73712/
    posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:16 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    kamikaze1985 posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:18 PM
    505 édite la version PS4, Microsoft s'occupe de la version One.
    monz666 posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Ce serait d'autant plus étonnant que le studio appartient à MS :/
    mad1 posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:27 PM
    Il est si bien que ça ce jeu? C'est pas juste du blabla, de la marche et des cinématiques ?
    kamikaze1985 posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:29 PM
    Version boite Xbox au UK à £24.99.
    jozen15 posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:29 PM
    mad1 oui il est très bien, mais faut pas oublié que c'est un jeux indé aux allure AAA sans l'être.
    link49 posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:30 PM
    J'ai fiat quelques recherches, et apparemment, il sort aussi en boite sur Xbox One chez nous. Je modifies...
    neezy posted the 10/09/2018 at 04:51 PM
    Excellent jeu, à faire absolument avec un casque à fond dans les oreilles pour comprendre la frustration de Senua
    obi69 posted the 10/09/2018 at 05:33 PM
    mad1
    Je suis en train de le refaire en ce moment ici:

    https://m.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever/profile

    Et franchement, oui. Un des Goty pr moi.

    Tu peux également consulter mon avis ici (No spoil - pseudo Twinsen Threepwood) :

    http://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=fichejeu&idJeu=10552
