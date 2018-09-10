accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
superpanda
,
chester
,
darkfoxx
,
kurosama
,
osiris
,
kamikaze1985
name :
Hellblade
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ninja Theory
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
407
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17166
visites since opening :
21623418
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice : Prix et contenu de l’édition physique
Multi
Voici une Information autour du jeu HellBlade : Senua's Sacrifice :
Le jeu sortira le 4 décembre au prix de 29,99€ :
A noter que cette version contiendra en plus un documentaire à télécharger retraçant et expliquant les origines du jeu…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/hellblade-to-receive-retail-edition-on-dec-4th-ps4-xb1.73712/
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:16 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
kamikaze1985
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:18 PM
505 édite la version PS4, Microsoft s'occupe de la version One.
monz666
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:20 PM
Ce serait d'autant plus étonnant que le studio appartient à MS :/
mad1
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:27 PM
Il est si bien que ça ce jeu? C'est pas juste du blabla, de la marche et des cinématiques ?
kamikaze1985
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:29 PM
Version boite Xbox au UK à £24.99.
jozen15
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:29 PM
mad1
oui il est très bien, mais faut pas oublié que c'est un jeux indé aux allure AAA sans l'être.
link49
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:30 PM
J'ai fiat quelques recherches, et apparemment, il sort aussi en boite sur Xbox One chez nous. Je modifies...
neezy
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 04:51 PM
Excellent jeu, à faire absolument avec un casque à fond dans les oreilles pour comprendre la frustration de Senua
obi69
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 05:33 PM
mad1
Je suis en train de le refaire en ce moment ici:
https://m.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever/profile
Et franchement, oui. Un des Goty pr moi.
Tu peux également consulter mon avis ici (No spoil - pseudo Twinsen Threepwood) :
http://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=fichejeu&idJeu=10552
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je suis en train de le refaire en ce moment ici:
https://m.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever/profile
Et franchement, oui. Un des Goty pr moi.
Tu peux également consulter mon avis ici (No spoil - pseudo Twinsen Threepwood) :
http://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=fichejeu&idJeu=10552