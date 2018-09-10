accueil
Hellblade arrive en boite le 4 décembre !
https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1049646007078785024
tags :
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:17 PM by
negan
comments (
23
)
famimax
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:20 PM
Microsoft qui doit sortir leurs jeux aussi sur PS4 pour éviter la faillite
guiguif
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:21 PM
famimax
le jeu est edité par 505 Games
gat
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:21 PM
Une idée du prix ?
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:22 PM
Très bonne nouvelle, enfin
misterpixel
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:26 PM
famimax
MS n'a rien à voir là-dedans, comme pour We Happy Few il me semble.
famimax
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:29 PM
misterpixel
We Happy Few c'est encore mieux, ils développent un spin off VR exclusif PS4
misterpixel
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:31 PM
famimax
Mais c'est pas dû à MS, c'est Gearsbox derrière.
M'enfin le plus gros des ventes ont été faites je pense, un peu tard.
plasmide
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:31 PM
misterpixel
Il le sait très bien...don’t feed the troll
bliss02
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:31 PM
Bonne nouvelle, je me laisserai peut-être tenter
revans
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:32 PM
misterpixel
pour relancer un peut le jeu avant les fetes
raiko
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:34 PM
Ouais enfin là c'est pour les states, et chez nous ?
ritalix
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:44 PM
raiko
patience
nobleswan
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:47 PM
Je me le suis pécho en promo sur le Live il y a quelques semaine et franchement un putain de jeu.
link49
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:50 PM
Parfait, je le prend alors....
davydems
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 01:51 PM
Enfin, je le reprend sans hesiter.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 02:19 PM
gat
29.99€
kamikaze1985
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 02:25 PM
Je l'ai pris avec mes points Microsoft Rewards, j'aurais du attendre un peu...
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 02:52 PM
A voir
waurius59
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 02:59 PM
En France aussi ?
gat
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:03 PM
guiguif
La version One sera éditée par Microsoft.
leblogdeshacka
waurius59
Ouep.
plasmide
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:07 PM
nobleswan
idem je l’ai terminé récemment et à part une certaine linéarité/rigidité liée au budget, quel jeu ! Quelle ambiance !
kenjushi
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:21 PM
raiko
: la one ou la ps4 sont freezone, au pire tu prend ta version au us et elle passera très bien sur ta console euro
milk
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 03:54 PM
Ca arrive bien trop tard. Fini a sa sortie deja.
leblogdeshacka
waurius59 Ouep.