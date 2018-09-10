profile
Hellblade arrive en boite le 4 décembre !


https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1049646007078785024
    posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:17 PM by negan
    comments (23)
    famimax posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:20 PM
    Microsoft qui doit sortir leurs jeux aussi sur PS4 pour éviter la faillite
    guiguif posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:21 PM
    famimax le jeu est edité par 505 Games
    gat posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:21 PM
    Une idée du prix ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:22 PM
    Très bonne nouvelle, enfin
    misterpixel posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:26 PM
    famimax MS n'a rien à voir là-dedans, comme pour We Happy Few il me semble.
    famimax posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:29 PM
    misterpixel We Happy Few c'est encore mieux, ils développent un spin off VR exclusif PS4
    misterpixel posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:31 PM
    famimax Mais c'est pas dû à MS, c'est Gearsbox derrière.

    M'enfin le plus gros des ventes ont été faites je pense, un peu tard.
    plasmide posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:31 PM
    misterpixel Il le sait très bien...don’t feed the troll
    bliss02 posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Bonne nouvelle, je me laisserai peut-être tenter
    revans posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:32 PM
    misterpixel pour relancer un peut le jeu avant les fetes
    raiko posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:34 PM
    Ouais enfin là c'est pour les states, et chez nous ?
    ritalix posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:44 PM
    raiko patience
    nobleswan posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:47 PM
    Je me le suis pécho en promo sur le Live il y a quelques semaine et franchement un putain de jeu.
    link49 posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:50 PM
    Parfait, je le prend alors....
    davydems posted the 10/09/2018 at 01:51 PM
    Enfin, je le reprend sans hesiter.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/09/2018 at 02:19 PM
    gat 29.99€
    kamikaze1985 posted the 10/09/2018 at 02:25 PM
    Je l'ai pris avec mes points Microsoft Rewards, j'aurais du attendre un peu...
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/09/2018 at 02:52 PM
    A voir
    waurius59 posted the 10/09/2018 at 02:59 PM
    En France aussi ?
    gat posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:03 PM
    guiguif La version One sera éditée par Microsoft.

    leblogdeshacka

    waurius59 Ouep.
    plasmide posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:07 PM
    nobleswan idem je l’ai terminé récemment et à part une certaine linéarité/rigidité liée au budget, quel jeu ! Quelle ambiance !
    kenjushi posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:21 PM
    raiko : la one ou la ps4 sont freezone, au pire tu prend ta version au us et elle passera très bien sur ta console euro
    milk posted the 10/09/2018 at 03:54 PM
    Ca arrive bien trop tard. Fini a sa sortie deja.
