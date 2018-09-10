accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest Builders 2 : Box Ps4/Nintendo Switch dévoilées
Dragon Quest
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Quest Builders 2 :
Square-Enix dévoile les box du jeu :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 20 décembre au Japon, et n'a pas de date pour chez nous...
Source :
https://gematsu.com/2018/10/dragon-quest-builders-2-japanese-box-art
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:36 AM by
link49
comments (
20
)
sora78
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 09:40 AM
C'est d'un laid
link49
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 09:42 AM
Je crois que j'ai rarement vu une box aussi laide et ratée...
newtechnix
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 09:44 AM
moche!
il sera intéressant de voir quelle version va le plus se vendre.
noishe
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 09:50 AM
Vous la trouvez si moche que ça ? C'est un peu chargé mais c'est exactement dans l'esprit de la
box du premier
qui était sympa.
link49
Même si on compare à
celle là ?
greatteacheroni
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 09:54 AM
Pour le coup je la trouve cool la
boîte.
link49
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 09:56 AM
Noishe
Même celle-là à plus de charme je trouve...
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 10:03 AM
J'aime bien moi
link49
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 10:06 AM
Newtechnix
Je pense que ça sera kif-kif...
sylphide
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 10:07 AM
Putain pas de date chez nous ... ENFOIRER !! respecter les européens bordel.
link49
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 10:09 AM
Sylphide
Je le vois bien pour fin mars/début avril chez nous...
rbz
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 10:32 AM
très sympa, plus réussi que le premier.
giru
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 10:55 AM
Je la trouve sympa aussi la box, c'est dans la continuité du 1er.
La version Switch rend mieux d'ailleurs... le dragon apparait correctement au dessus du logo du jeu alors qu'il est caché derrière sur PS4.
Switch superior version lol
Bref vivement la sortie.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 10:58 AM
En voyant cette jaquette, Thor s'est mis à trembler !
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 11:02 AM
Aucun respect pour les européens :/
kabuki
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 11:24 AM
J'aime bien l'arriere plan
nmariodk
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 11:35 AM
J'espère que la version pal aura une jaquette différente comme dab
romgamer6859
c'est pas la version pal mais jap
donkusei
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 11:46 AM
Le problème de la jaquette c'est le montage, l'artwork à l'avant ne colle pas avec l'arrière plan, ce qui choque à l’œil. Je préfère celle du 1, mieux foutue.
donkusei
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 11:47 AM
nmariodk
La version PAL sur Switch du 1 a la même jaquette qu'au Japon. C'était Nintendo à l'édition et ils ont fait un choix différent de SE sur PS4.
whookid
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 11:47 AM
Perso je la trouve cool la jaquette.
nmariodk
posted
the 10/09/2018 at 11:50 AM
donkusei
espérons que nintendo ne fasse pas le même choix pour le 2 alors
