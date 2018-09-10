Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest Builders 2
name : Dragon Quest Builders 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
Dragon Quest Builders 2 : Box Ps4/Nintendo Switch dévoilées
Dragon Quest


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Quest Builders 2 :



Square-Enix dévoile les box du jeu :





Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 20 décembre au Japon, et n'a pas de date pour chez nous...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/10/dragon-quest-builders-2-japanese-box-art
    posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:36 AM by link49
    comments (20)
    sora78 posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:40 AM
    C'est d'un laid
    link49 posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:42 AM
    Je crois que j'ai rarement vu une box aussi laide et ratée...
    newtechnix posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:44 AM
    moche!

    il sera intéressant de voir quelle version va le plus se vendre.
    noishe posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:50 AM
    Vous la trouvez si moche que ça ? C'est un peu chargé mais c'est exactement dans l'esprit de la box du premier qui était sympa.

    link49 Même si on compare à celle là ?
    greatteacheroni posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:54 AM
    Pour le coup je la trouve cool la
    boîte.
    link49 posted the 10/09/2018 at 09:56 AM
    Noishe Même celle-là à plus de charme je trouve...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/09/2018 at 10:03 AM
    J'aime bien moi
    link49 posted the 10/09/2018 at 10:06 AM
    Newtechnix Je pense que ça sera kif-kif...
    sylphide posted the 10/09/2018 at 10:07 AM
    Putain pas de date chez nous ... ENFOIRER !! respecter les européens bordel.
    link49 posted the 10/09/2018 at 10:09 AM
    Sylphide Je le vois bien pour fin mars/début avril chez nous...
    rbz posted the 10/09/2018 at 10:32 AM
    très sympa, plus réussi que le premier.
    giru posted the 10/09/2018 at 10:55 AM
    Je la trouve sympa aussi la box, c'est dans la continuité du 1er.

    La version Switch rend mieux d'ailleurs... le dragon apparait correctement au dessus du logo du jeu alors qu'il est caché derrière sur PS4.

    Switch superior version lol

    Bref vivement la sortie.
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/09/2018 at 10:58 AM
    En voyant cette jaquette, Thor s'est mis à trembler !

    romgamer6859 posted the 10/09/2018 at 11:02 AM
    Aucun respect pour les européens :/
    kabuki posted the 10/09/2018 at 11:24 AM
    J'aime bien l'arriere plan
    nmariodk posted the 10/09/2018 at 11:35 AM
    J'espère que la version pal aura une jaquette différente comme dab romgamer6859 c'est pas la version pal mais jap
    donkusei posted the 10/09/2018 at 11:46 AM
    Le problème de la jaquette c'est le montage, l'artwork à l'avant ne colle pas avec l'arrière plan, ce qui choque à l’œil. Je préfère celle du 1, mieux foutue.
    donkusei posted the 10/09/2018 at 11:47 AM
    nmariodk La version PAL sur Switch du 1 a la même jaquette qu'au Japon. C'était Nintendo à l'édition et ils ont fait un choix différent de SE sur PS4.
    whookid posted the 10/09/2018 at 11:47 AM
    Perso je la trouve cool la jaquette.
    nmariodk posted the 10/09/2018 at 11:50 AM
    donkusei espérons que nintendo ne fasse pas le même choix pour le 2 alors
