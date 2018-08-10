profile
Soul Calibur 6: Mini Doc "The Rise of SOULCALIBUR"
Bandai Namco diffuse un mini doc sur parlant de la Soul Calibur (première partie), nommé "Swords and Souls: The Rise of SOULCALIBUR" , bon visionnage:

    tags : soul calibur 6
    posted the 10/08/2018 at 05:19 PM by foxstep
