Est-ce que ce mec est humain ?








Cette maîtrise dans les perspectives, ce style et le mec fait ça sans ébauches ni rien tout à main levée, bluffé !
    posted the 10/07/2018 at 07:42 PM by bigboss18
    comments (8)
    sid posted the 10/07/2018 at 07:46 PM
    Impressionnant
    maxleresistant posted the 10/07/2018 at 07:55 PM
    Magnifique.
    victorsagat posted the 10/07/2018 at 08:01 PM
    C’est un génie ce type il a une capacité a visualiser la 3d des objets et a les reproduire avec une facilité qui fait peur
    i8 posted the 10/07/2018 at 08:03 PM
    C'est ce que je me demande aussi en ce moment au début je pensais que c'était un peu comme "faire" des calculs sans les étapes intermédiaires. Mais plus jvois son taf plus jme rend compte que c'est dingue ce qu'il fait.
    aros posted the 10/07/2018 at 08:05 PM
    Ce qu'il fait n'a rien d'incroyable, il a signé un pacte avec le diable à un carrefour Chapeau l'artiste
    carapuce posted the 10/07/2018 at 08:11 PM
    Il y a aussi celle-ci : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6U2nz-8Xp4
    dokou posted the 10/07/2018 at 08:23 PM
    Bluffant...
    rbz posted the 10/07/2018 at 08:26 PM
    un monstre
