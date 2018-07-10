accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
50
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cloudragnarok
,
darkvador
,
tvirus
,
boyd
,
sorow
,
trez
,
liquidus
,
cuthbert
,
chris92
,
yuri
,
vinze
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
hayatevibritania
,
xell
,
max2403
,
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
minx
,
grayfoxx
,
svr
,
eldren
,
binou87
,
sephiroth07
,
terminator
,
momotaros
,
leykel
,
goldmen33
,
amassous
,
drakeramore
,
strifedcloud
,
latimevic
,
takahito
,
darkyx
,
lordkupo
,
monkeydluffy
,
spawnini
,
supatony
,
loudiyi
,
shinlao
,
dantevoices
,
fortep
,
link80
,
slyder
,
link49
,
neokogami
,
shiroyashagin
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
killia
bigboss18
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
455
visites since opening :
388259
bigboss18
> blog
Est-ce que ce mec est humain ?
Cette maîtrise dans les perspectives, ce style et le mec fait ça sans ébauches ni rien tout à main levée, bluffé !
tags :
19
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/07/2018 at 07:42 PM by
bigboss18
comments (
8
)
sid
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 07:46 PM
Impressionnant
maxleresistant
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 07:55 PM
Magnifique.
victorsagat
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 08:01 PM
C’est un génie ce type il a une capacité a visualiser la 3d des objets et a les reproduire avec une facilité qui fait peur
i8
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 08:03 PM
C'est ce que je me demande aussi en ce moment au début je pensais que c'était un peu comme "faire" des calculs sans les étapes intermédiaires. Mais plus jvois son taf plus jme rend compte que c'est dingue ce qu'il fait.
aros
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 08:05 PM
Ce qu'il fait n'a rien d'incroyable, il a signé un pacte avec le diable à un carrefour
Chapeau l'artiste
carapuce
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 08:11 PM
Il y a aussi celle-ci :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6U2nz-8Xp4
dokou
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 08:23 PM
Bluffant...
rbz
posted
the 10/07/2018 at 08:26 PM
un monstre
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo