Quand des Français rencontrent un Anglais sur Sea of Thieves
For the king of the French
posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:19 PM by
diablo
comments (
12
)
sunnytime
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:23 PM
kinectical
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:27 PM
Oh putain j’en peu plus non de dieu
ostream
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:28 PM
Il peut animer une conférence Ubisoft sans paraitre ridicule
iglooo
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:29 PM
Mais
klapo
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:29 PM
excellent, j'adore son accent
link80
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:29 PM
pas mal ^^
diablass59
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:35 PM
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:36 PM
Il nous mène en bateau ^^
spawnini
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:40 PM
ekibyo
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:43 PM
C'est pas possible, c'est un sketch.
plasmide
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 03:58 PM
idd
posted
the 10/06/2018 at 04:13 PM
la honte ^^
