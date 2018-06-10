profile
Sea of Thieves
18
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : Xbox One
diablo
25
diablo
articles : 318
visites since opening : 381568
diablo > blog
Quand des Français rencontrent un Anglais sur Sea of Thieves
For the king of the French

    4
    posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:19 PM by diablo
    comments (12)
    sunnytime posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:23 PM
    kinectical posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:27 PM
    Oh putain j’en peu plus non de dieu
    ostream posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:28 PM
    Il peut animer une conférence Ubisoft sans paraitre ridicule
    iglooo posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:29 PM
    Mais
    klapo posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:29 PM

    excellent, j'adore son accent
    link80 posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:29 PM
    pas mal ^^
    diablass59 posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:35 PM
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:36 PM
    Il nous mène en bateau ^^
    spawnini posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:40 PM
    ekibyo posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:43 PM
    C'est pas possible, c'est un sketch.
    plasmide posted the 10/06/2018 at 03:58 PM
    idd posted the 10/06/2018 at 04:13 PM
    la honte ^^
