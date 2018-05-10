« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Frozenbyte
1
Like
Likers
name : Frozenbyte
official website : http://www.shadowgroundsgame.com/en/
profile
nicolasgourry
99
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2313
visites since opening : 2751714
nicolasgourry > blog
Trine 3 aussi sur Switch ?


Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power pourrait être le 3ème jeu de Frozenbyte sur Switch après Nine Parchments et Has-Been Heroe, d'après l’organisme Allemand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHuTNz3qDIM
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    zekk posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:18 PM
    la console est faites pour ce genre de jeux, donc oui
    gat posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:57 PM
    zekk Vu la gueule sublime du jeu, je préfère 1000 fois y jouer sur ma TV.
    zekk posted the 10/05/2018 at 05:59 PM
    gat tu peux jouer avec la switch sur ta tv...
    gat posted the 10/05/2018 at 06:00 PM
    zekk Avec les Joy-Con ? Non merci ça ira.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre