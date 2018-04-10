Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
all
Assassin's Creed Odyssey : Des Images de la version Switch
Ubisoft


Voici des Images du jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey : 



Le page eShop japonaise du jeu se met à jour avec des Images de la version Cloud :













A noter que cette version pèse 44 Go. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 05 octobre prochain sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One, et sur Nintendo Switch au Japon…

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/assassins-creed-odyssey-cloud-version-file-size-and-screenshots-revealed/
    posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:15 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    blindzorro posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:17 PM
    44go pour du streaming ? Je comprends pas ?
    goldmen33 posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:17 PM
    "des Images de la version Cloud" c'est les images promo qui tournent depuis 6mois...
    link49 posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:19 PM
    Je trouve ça dommage qu'ils ne fasse pas pareil en Europe avec ce jeu et Resident Evil 7...
    ekibyo posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:19 PM
    Ubisoft qui serait capable de te fournir les mêmes images si ils sortaient une version vita... x)
    blindzorro posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:21 PM
    ekibyo C'est du streaming donc ce serait les même images. C'est un pc qui fait tourner le jeu, le terminal qui l'affiche peux très bien étre une PSP que c'est pareil. Un truc de gros flemmard quoi
    ocyn posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Bref, des images qu'on aurait pu voir dès l'annonce d'une version cloud, Suffit de balancer des images de la version PC (bon l'input lag est difficile à retranscrire sur une image par contre ).
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:26 PM
    link49 Il y aussi Google Chrome .
    beji posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:34 PM
    link49
    Difficile (voire même ridicule), d'appeler ça dès images de la version switch, ce ne sont que des images que retransmet la switch, ce n'est pas la switch qui le fait tourner
    leonr4 posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:35 PM
    Donc la sup v est sur switch.
    kuroni posted the 10/04/2018 at 03:40 PM
    leonr4
