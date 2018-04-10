accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Assassin's Creed Odyssey : Des Images de la version Switch
Ubisoft
Voici des Images du jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey :
Le page eShop japonaise du jeu se met à jour avec des Images de la version Cloud :
A noter que cette version pèse 44 Go. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 05 octobre prochain sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One, et sur Nintendo Switch au Japon…
Source :
https://nintendosoup.com/assassins-creed-odyssey-cloud-version-file-size-and-screenshots-revealed/
blindzorro
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:17 PM
44go pour du streaming ? Je comprends pas ?
goldmen33
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:17 PM
"des Images de la version Cloud"
c'est les images promo qui tournent depuis 6mois...
link49
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:19 PM
Je trouve ça dommage qu'ils ne fasse pas pareil en Europe avec ce jeu et Resident Evil 7...
ekibyo
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:19 PM
Ubisoft qui serait capable de te fournir les mêmes images si ils sortaient une version vita... x)
blindzorro
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:21 PM
ekibyo
C'est du streaming donc ce serait les même images. C'est un pc qui fait tourner le jeu, le terminal qui l'affiche peux très bien étre une PSP que c'est pareil. Un truc de gros flemmard quoi
ocyn
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:22 PM
Bref, des images qu'on aurait pu voir dès l'annonce d'une version cloud, Suffit de balancer des images de la version PC (bon l'input lag est difficile à retranscrire sur une image par contre).
).
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:26 PM
link49
Il y aussi Google Chrome .
beji
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:34 PM
link49
Difficile (voire même ridicule), d'appeler ça dès images de la version switch, ce ne sont que des images que retransmet la switch, ce n'est pas la switch qui le fait tourner
leonr4
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:35 PM
Donc la sup v est sur switch.
kuroni
posted
the 10/04/2018 at 03:40 PM
leonr4
