Pour se mettre dans le bain avant RDR 2














    posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:19 PM by bigboss18
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Il manque My Name is Nobody
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fu2VZhXMSX0
    gemini posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:26 PM
    shinz0 c'est clair!
    shinz0 posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:30 PM
    Et Once Upon A Time In The West

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mMd6D1Gw1g />
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MZw_Iv0wdU
    bigboss18 posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:31 PM
    On voit que je suis pas le seul a avoir grandit en regardant les western avec le papa
    shinz0 posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:36 PM
    bigboss18 je t'invite à regarder si c'est pas déjà fait la série Godless sur Netflix
    minbox posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:39 PM
    Putain
    whiteweedow25 posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Il manque aussi "On l'appelle Trinita"
    shinz0 posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:51 PM
    Ça serait cool qu'il y est un hommage à Bud Spencer mort en 2016 dans RDR 2
    lautrek posted the 10/03/2018 at 06:16 PM
    Putain l'alchimie entre tuco et blondin j'espère que Rockstar a pensé à un truc dans le genre !
