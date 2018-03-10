accueil
bigboss18
bigboss18
Pour se mettre dans le bain avant RDR 2
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:19 PM by
bigboss18
comments (
9
)
shinz0
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:22 PM
Il manque
My Name is Nobody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fu2VZhXMSX0
gemini
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:26 PM
shinz0
c'est clair!
shinz0
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:30 PM
Et
Once Upon A Time In The West
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mMd6D1Gw1g
/>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MZw_Iv0wdU
bigboss18
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:31 PM
On voit que je suis pas le seul a avoir grandit en regardant les western avec le papa
shinz0
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:36 PM
bigboss18
je t'invite à regarder si c'est pas déjà fait la série
Godless
sur Netflix
minbox
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:39 PM
Putain
whiteweedow25
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:47 PM
Il manque aussi "On l'appelle Trinita"
shinz0
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:51 PM
Ça serait cool qu'il y est un hommage à Bud Spencer mort en 2016 dans RDR 2
lautrek
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 06:16 PM
Putain l'alchimie entre tuco et blondin
j'espère que Rockstar a pensé à un truc dans le genre !
