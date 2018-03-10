accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ROCKSTAR GAMES
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
genzzo
,
jwolf
,
cristaleus
,
trungz
,
nordick
,
eldren
,
anakaris
,
fullbuster
,
spilner
,
minx
,
jojoplay4
,
tolgafury
,
octobar
,
leonr4
,
escobar
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
diablass59
,
sonilka
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
minx
,
nobleswan
,
minbox
,
sora78
,
sakonoko
,
docteurdeggman
,
carapuce
,
kaiden
,
sensei
,
fullbuster
,
e3payne
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
aiolia081
,
testament
,
ravyxxs
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
gat
,
link80
,
spawnini
,
shindo
,
diablass59
,
odv78
,
seriously
,
kikibearentongues
,
kurosama
,
binou87
,
shiranui
,
hasselhoff
,
cb
,
lordguyver
,
walterwhite
,
gerarddeparde
,
momotaros
,
milo42
,
marchand2sable
,
misterpixel
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
chester
,
sujetdelta
,
gief
,
biboys
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
kenpokan
,
negan
,
sorasaiku
,
tvirus
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
shiroyashagin
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
615
visites since opening :
870740
leonr4
> blog
[DF/Preview] Analyse Technique : Red Dead Redemption II
Analyse technique de la deuxième vidéo de gameplay pour
Red Dead Redemption II
par
Digital Foundry
:
Rockstar
va t'il signer l'open world le plus immersif ?
Digital Foundry
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/03/2018 at 04:45 PM by
leonr4
comments (
2
)
minbox
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:20 PM
spilner
posted
the 10/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
Merci pour la video
La phrase qui résume tout:
"We're finally getting an entirely new Rockstar Game, where the limitations that apply to most game developpers are just off the table here"
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
La phrase qui résume tout:
"We're finally getting an entirely new Rockstar Game, where the limitations that apply to most game developpers are just off the table here"