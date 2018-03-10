ROCKSTAR GAMES
Red Dead Redemption 2
21
Red Dead Redemption 2
PlayStation 4
editor : Take Two Interactive
Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
leonr4
56
leonr4
articles : 615
visites since opening : 870740
leonr4 > blog
[DF/Preview] Analyse Technique : Red Dead Redemption II




Analyse technique de la deuxième vidéo de gameplay pour Red Dead Redemption II par Digital Foundry :
Rockstar va t'il signer l'open world le plus immersif ?





Digital Foundry
    posted the 10/03/2018 at 04:45 PM by leonr4
    comments (2)
    minbox posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:20 PM
    spilner posted the 10/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Merci pour la video

    La phrase qui résume tout:
    "We're finally getting an entirely new Rockstar Game, where the limitations that apply to most game developpers are just off the table here"
