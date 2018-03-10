Classements
Voici le Top Media Create allant du 24 au 30 septembre 2018 :
Le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ sur Nintendo Switch entre à la cinquième place, The World Ends with You: Final Remix entre à la neuvième place, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Torna - The Golden Country quitte déjà le classement, Spider-Man sur Ps4 perd cinq places, Shadow of the Tomb Raider quitte déjà le classement, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 : Drive Kit perd cinq places, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon reste stable, Super Mario Odyssey perd deux places, Splatoon 2 perd six places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd aussi six places et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch perd quatre places…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware : La 3DS, la Nintendo Switch et la Ps4 restent stables…
Source : https://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20181003044/
YSO predictions 1-7 oct
01. [NSW] Super Mario Party < 100k (average 90k) [week 1]
02. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey < 50k (average 45k) [week 1]
03. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 < 25k (average 20k) [week 2]
00. [PS4+NSW] Mega Man 11 < 35k (average 30k) [week 1]