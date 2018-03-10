Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Top Media Create Japon : Un podium 100% Ps4
Classements




Voici le Top Media Create allant du 24 au 30 septembre 2018 :



Le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ sur Nintendo Switch entre à la cinquième place, The World Ends with You: Final Remix entre à la neuvième place, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Torna - The Golden Country quitte déjà le classement, Spider-Man sur Ps4 perd cinq places, Shadow of the Tomb Raider quitte déjà le classement, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 : Drive Kit perd cinq places, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon reste stable, Super Mario Odyssey perd deux places, Splatoon 2 perd six places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd aussi six places et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch perd quatre places…

Passons maintenant au Top Hardware : La 3DS, la Nintendo Switch et la Ps4 restent stables…

Source : https://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20181003044/
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:07 PM by link49
    comments (18)
    roy001 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:10 PM
    Stop les titres racoleur stp
    link49 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:12 PM
    Roy001 Les trois premiers sont bien des jeux Ps4 il me semble...
    roy001 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:13 PM
    link49 quoi ca fonctionne pas ici ? merde alors
    link49 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Roy001 Je viens de comprendre...
    roy001 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:17 PM
    link49
    victornewman posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:18 PM
    link49 tu mérites que la SDF intervienne sur cet article
    link49 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:19 PM
    Roy001

    Victornewman Alors qu'un GOTY 2018, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Torna - The Golden Country, quitte le classement...
    misterpixel posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:22 PM
    A savoir que FIFA fait mieux que PES désormais (bon il a pas de version Switch)
    rbz posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:24 PM
    link49 EOTY
    link49 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:25 PM
    Je me rappelle plus le score de Dragon Ball FighterZ sur Ps4 à son lacement, pour comparer...

    Rbz Si E veut dire Etron, je suis 110% en désaccord...
    misterpixel posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:26 PM
    link49 69k contre 23k.
    link49 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:27 PM
    A voir si sur la durée, il peut faire mieux, car la version Ps4 n'a pas tenu sur la longueur...
    kidicarus posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:34 PM
    J'aurais pensé que DBZ se vendrait mieux que ça. Pareil pour Fifa switch, mais après il se maintient mieux dans les ventes sur switch. du moins au japon.
    link49 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:35 PM
    Kidicarus Je pense aussi qu'ils ont des chances de rester plusieurs semaines, et devraient faire des scores plus que correct...
    iglooo posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Y'a une faille spatio-temporelle qui s'est ouverte au Japon ou quoi? 3 jeux PS4 premiers, c'est pas arrivé depuis quand?
    link49 posted the 10/03/2018 at 01:52 PM
    La semaine prochaine, je vois bien la Switch au dessus des 60 000 grâce à Super Mario Party...
    airjordan23 posted the 10/03/2018 at 02:02 PM
    link49

    YSO predictions 1-7 oct

    01. [NSW] Super Mario Party < 100k (average 90k) [week 1]
    02. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey < 50k (average 45k) [week 1]
    03. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 < 25k (average 20k) [week 2]
    00. [PS4+NSW] Mega Man 11 < 35k (average 30k) [week 1]
    rbz posted the 10/03/2018 at 02:05 PM
    link49 non, faut pas pousser. E pour extension
