Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
leonr4
leonr4
articles : 613
visites since opening : 867293
leonr4 > blog
Red Dead Redemption II est Gold + De nouvelles images


Nouvelles images pour RDR II :




































J-24 !

IGN - https://twitter.com/Rockstar_Mag/status/1047096356563800064
    posted the 10/02/2018 at 03:54 PM by leonr4
    comments (12)
    giusnake posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:10 PM
    La végétation est dense sur les images.. c'est sûrement la version PS4 Pro
    leonr4 posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:20 PM
    giusnake Lâche l'affaire
    gadjuom posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:21 PM
    giusnake tu nous fais le coup de grassgate avec gta5 sur ps4 xbox
    gat posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:25 PM
    giusnake Je voudrais pas te démoraliser mais aux dernières nouvelles, il n'est pas prévu sur Netflix.
    misterpixel posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:34 PM
    giusnake






    La One X aura à peu près le même rendu, bon ça sera pas de ce niveau mais elle aura pas à rougir.
    rbz posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:34 PM
    so propre
    biboys posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:40 PM
    Vivement le remaster sur ps5 avec encore plus de végétation
    giusnake posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:50 PM
    gat C'est pas grave, je joue beaucoup sur Switch ces derniers temps
    minbox posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:52 PM
    giusnake c'est certain
    giusnake posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:55 PM
    minbox Te voilà enfin
    minbox posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:55 PM
    giusnake
    shinz0 posted the 10/02/2018 at 04:57 PM
    L'image numéro 4 c'est Kevin Razy
