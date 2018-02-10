accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ROCKSTAR GAMES
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
genzzo
,
jwolf
,
cristaleus
,
trungz
,
nordick
,
eldren
,
anakaris
,
fullbuster
,
spilner
,
minx
,
jojoplay4
,
tolgafury
,
octobar
,
leonr4
,
escobar
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
diablass59
,
sonilka
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
minx
,
nobleswan
,
minbox
,
sora78
,
sakonoko
,
docteurdeggman
,
carapuce
,
kaiden
,
sensei
,
fullbuster
,
e3payne
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
aiolia081
,
testament
,
ravyxxs
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
gat
,
link80
,
spawnini
,
shindo
,
diablass59
,
odv78
,
seriously
,
kikibearentongues
,
kurosama
,
binou87
,
shiranui
,
hasselhoff
,
cb
,
lordguyver
,
walterwhite
,
gerarddeparde
,
momotaros
,
milo42
,
marchand2sable
,
misterpixel
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
chester
,
sujetdelta
,
gief
,
biboys
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
kenpokan
,
negan
,
sorasaiku
,
tvirus
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
shiroyashagin
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
613
visites since opening :
867293
leonr4
> blog
Red Dead Redemption II est Gold + De nouvelles images
Nouvelles images pour
RDR II
:
J-24 !
IGN
-
https://twitter.com/Rockstar_Mag/status/1047096356563800064
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/02/2018 at 03:54 PM by
leonr4
comments (
12
)
giusnake
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:10 PM
La végétation est dense sur les images.. c'est sûrement la version PS4 Pro
leonr4
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:20 PM
giusnake
Lâche l'affaire
gadjuom
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:21 PM
giusnake
tu nous fais le coup de grassgate avec gta5 sur ps4 xbox
gat
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:25 PM
giusnake
Je voudrais pas te démoraliser mais aux dernières nouvelles, il n'est pas prévu sur Netflix.
misterpixel
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:34 PM
giusnake
La One X aura à peu près le même rendu, bon ça sera pas de ce niveau mais elle aura pas à rougir.
rbz
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:34 PM
so propre
biboys
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:40 PM
Vivement le remaster sur ps5 avec encore plus de végétation
giusnake
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:50 PM
gat
C'est pas grave, je joue beaucoup sur Switch ces derniers temps
minbox
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:52 PM
giusnake
c'est certain
giusnake
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:55 PM
minbox
Te voilà enfin
minbox
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:55 PM
giusnake
shinz0
posted
the 10/02/2018 at 04:57 PM
L'image numéro 4 c'est Kevin Razy
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
La One X aura à peu près le même rendu, bon ça sera pas de ce niveau mais elle aura pas à rougir.