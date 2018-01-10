« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Ikaruga
name : Ikaruga
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nicalis
developer : Treasure
genre : shoot'em up
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
2 baisses de prix sympa (en démat) sur Switch.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaD9eZinNXo
Ikaruga passe de 14,99€ à 9,99€


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n640qUwCEDs
Thumper passe de 19,99€ à 7,99€
    posted the 10/01/2018 at 08:27 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    edgar posted the 10/01/2018 at 08:38 PM
    À acheter les yeux fermés, Thumper est un chef-d'œuvre !
    dooku posted the 10/01/2018 at 08:40 PM
    Thumper me tente bien. Ikaruga déjà saigné. Merci
    plolely posted the 10/01/2018 at 08:51 PM
    Thumper est une perle et le portage Switch est d'excellente qualité !
    shincloud posted the 10/01/2018 at 08:53 PM
    Je viens de me prendre Thumper, je connais pas du tout, je vais testé ça de suite
    rkm18 posted the 10/01/2018 at 09:02 PM
    Thumper faut le faire en VR, c'est mieux.
    shincloud posted the 10/01/2018 at 09:11 PM
    Ok je confirme, le jeu est fou Merci pour l'article et les avis vite fait XD

    rkm18 Avec le VR je meurt XD
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/01/2018 at 09:16 PM
    shincloud De rien
    olimar59 posted the 10/01/2018 at 09:23 PM
    Il y a aussi Runbow a 7€ qui est super
    xenofamicom posted the 10/01/2018 at 09:39 PM
    Ikaruga ça aurait dû être son prix normal, sans la taxe Nicalis...

    Mais bon, il est déjà cuit sur Switch comme sur PS4...
    rkm18 posted the 10/01/2018 at 09:47 PM
    shincloud mdr, j'avoue que ce jeu en VR c'est assez psychédélique. Mais tellement plus classe.
