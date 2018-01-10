ajouter un titre
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Gameplay] Red Dead Redemption 2
Voilà LA vidéo du jour
Enjoy

    posted the 10/01/2018 at 01:00 PM by leblogdeshacka
