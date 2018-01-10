accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ROCKSTAR GAMES
profile
20
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
genzzo
,
jwolf
,
cristaleus
,
trungz
,
nordick
,
eldren
,
anakaris
,
fullbuster
,
spilner
,
minx
,
jojoplay4
,
tolgafury
,
octobar
,
leonr4
,
escobar
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
diablass59
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
minx
,
nobleswan
,
minbox
,
sora78
,
sakonoko
,
docteurdeggman
,
carapuce
,
kaiden
,
sensei
,
fullbuster
,
e3payne
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
aiolia081
,
testament
,
ravyxxs
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
gat
,
link80
,
spawnini
,
shindo
,
diablass59
,
odv78
,
seriously
,
kikibearentongues
,
kurosama
,
binou87
,
shiranui
,
hasselhoff
,
cb
,
lordguyver
,
walterwhite
,
gerarddeparde
,
momotaros
,
milo42
,
marchand2sable
,
misterpixel
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
chester
,
sujetdelta
,
gief
,
biboys
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
kenpokan
,
negan
,
sorasaiku
,
tvirus
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
shiroyashagin
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
612
visites since opening :
865707
leonr4
> blog
Red Dead Redemption II : Vidéo de gameplay Part 2
La deuxième vidéo de gameplay pour
RDR II
:
J-25 !
Rockstar
-
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/videos?id=12103
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/01/2018 at 01:00 PM by
leonr4
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo