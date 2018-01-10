« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Gear Club Unlimited 2
name : Gear Club Unlimited 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Microids
developer : Eden Studios
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Gear.Club Unlimited 2 / Date de sortie


Exclusif Nintendo Switch
Date de sortie : 4 Décembre 2018



-3 000 km de pistes
-250 courses
-50 bolides personnalisables
-Jouable à 12 en ligne


JVC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHnmhZ7n22E
    posted the 10/01/2018 at 12:48 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    shincloud posted the 10/01/2018 at 12:53 PM
    Le 1 c'était de la daube atomique, alors j'imagine pas le 2 XD
    famimax posted the 10/01/2018 at 01:20 PM
    Ouais pourquoi pas... Si il sort aussi sur Android et à 0.80 cts sur le store
