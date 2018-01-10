Coucou...
Batman ou Spiderman?
Petite comparaison de gameplay entre Batman et Spiderman.Les rois de la classe.

    posted the 10/01/2018 at 04:43 AM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    chiotgamer posted the 10/01/2018 at 04:46 AM
    Captain Falcon
    jf17 posted the 10/01/2018 at 04:57 AM
    un très bon jeu ce spiderman mais la série arkham restera meilleur.
    milk posted the 10/01/2018 at 04:59 AM
    En fait ca depends surtout quel super hero ont prefere. J ai préferé spiderman perso. Je trouve les combat sur batman assez pauvre. (Carré x1000)
    delete9 posted the 10/01/2018 at 05:01 AM
    les 2
    mikazaki posted the 10/01/2018 at 05:07 AM
    Ben pour moi sans éditer batou . J'adore il et class , sombre , torturé et humain.j'aime pas le personnage spiderman,ces pouvoir , donc pour moi ces vite vue.
