Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
sora78
sora78
articles : 679
visites since opening : 943455
sora78 > blog
[PS4] Onze jeux, Onze Screenshots !
Exclusivités PS4

Toutes les captures ont été prises par moi-même... Le mode photo sur cette génération























    12
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:22 PM by sora78
    comments (13)
    onykarts posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:28 PM
    On aurait presque envie de faire des duels de photos pour élire la plus belle au final.
    beppop posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:29 PM
    tu me fais penser que je n'ai pas encore fait TLG
    voxen posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:34 PM
    1-
    2-
    3-
    4-
    5-
    6-
    7-
    8-
    9-
    10-
    11-
    gat posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:40 PM
    Il est hallucinant le remake de SotC.
    uit posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:43 PM
    Si il y a bien des jeux à faire absolument sur cette gen de console cest bien ceux-là
    sora78 posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:46 PM
    J'ai perdu mes captures de inFAMOUS SS, Persona 5, Until Dawn et Tearaway Unfoled, bien dégouté
    Et dommage que Ratchet & Clank ne propasait pas de mode photo
    J'espere un prochain épisode plus ambitieux et plus complet.

    onykarts je serais chaud
    barberousse posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:57 PM
    Je viens de finir Spiderman, il était vraiment excellent, je m’attendais pas à kiffer autant.
    tolgafury posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:10 PM
    Magnifique les photos l'ami !
    De premier au dernier tout est magnifique. Mais j'ai un petit faible pour le dernier ! Et aussi le premier .... en faite j'ai un petit faible pour tout !
    spilner posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:17 PM
    Excellent!
    Et bordel la qualité de U4, il roule encore sur tout
    mrvince posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:36 PM
    The last Guardian et Journey
    grievous32 posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:40 PM
    Spilner sauf sur Forza Horizon 4, trop de voiture qui lui roulent dessus
    kuroni posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:49 PM
    Le véritable Monster.
    milk posted the 10/01/2018 at 12:31 AM
    Que des tueries.
