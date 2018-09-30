accueil
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
sora78
articles : 679
679
visites since opening : 943455
943455
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[PS4] Onze jeux, Onze Screenshots !
Exclusivités PS4
Toutes les captures ont été prises par moi-même... Le mode photo sur cette génération
Sora78
-
/
12
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:22 PM by sora78
sora78
comments (13)
13
)
onykarts
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 10:28 PM
On aurait presque envie de faire des duels de photos pour élire la plus belle au final.
beppop
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 10:29 PM
tu me fais penser que je n'ai pas encore fait TLG
voxen
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 10:34 PM
1-
2-
3-
4-
5-
6-
7-
8-
9-
10-
11-
gat
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 10:40 PM
Il est hallucinant le remake de SotC.
uit
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 10:43 PM
Si il y a bien des jeux à faire absolument sur cette gen de console cest bien ceux-là
sora78
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 10:46 PM
J'ai perdu mes captures de inFAMOUS SS, Persona 5, Until Dawn et Tearaway Unfoled, bien dégouté
Et dommage que Ratchet & Clank ne propasait pas de mode photo
J'espere un prochain épisode plus ambitieux et plus complet.
onykarts
je serais chaud
barberousse
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 10:57 PM
Je viens de finir Spiderman, il était vraiment excellent, je m’attendais pas à kiffer autant.
tolgafury
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 11:10 PM
Magnifique les photos l'ami !
De premier au dernier tout est magnifique. Mais j'ai un petit faible pour le dernier ! Et aussi le premier .... en faite j'ai un petit faible pour tout !
spilner
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 11:17 PM
Excellent!
Et bordel la qualité de U4, il roule encore sur tout
mrvince
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 11:36 PM
The last Guardian et Journey
grievous32
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 11:40 PM
Spilner
sauf sur Forza Horizon 4, trop de voiture qui lui roulent dessus
kuroni
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 11:49 PM
Le véritable Monster.
milk
posted
the 10/01/2018 at 12:31 AM
Que des tueries.
