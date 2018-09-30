accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
> blog
Yuzo Koshiro travaillerait sur Street of Rage 4!!!
Avant un concert parisien le 27/09, Yuzo Koshiro a été interviewé et aurait confirmé travailler sur SOR 4»
L'info vient de celui qui a uploadé la vidéo, il le dit dans les commentaires
https://youtu.be/hnZqaMnJhLA
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:23 PM by
nad45
comments (
8
)
negan
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 07:26 PM
SOR4 C'est ambition jeu flash mobile mais on va rien dire nostalgie tout ça
foxstep
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 07:34 PM
Ça se sentait au vu de son dernier tweet à ce sujet (qui date de quelque semaines)
Vivement cette future bombe intergalactique.
melkaba
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 07:40 PM
Dans ce cas là si ya du respect. c est 2000 fois validé et sur validé.
bloodborne
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 07:44 PM
J espère une ost du niveau du 1 au pire 2 mais surtout pas comme le 3 svp
gunstarred
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 08:48 PM
il y a un S à Streets of Rage ; )
minicupi
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 09:09 PM
20 ans que je tape des dois sur les bureaux pour faire un beat, toujours un beat qui revient machinalement.
J'ai mis 10 ans pour retrouver d'ou me venait ce beat, finalement pas de secret, c'etait street of rage.
Je serais etonne qu'apres tout ce temps le mec fasse toujours des etincelle mais pour moi, le mec a eu l'inspiration quand il a fait la musique de ce jeu.
lordguyver
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 09:23 PM
Perso je n'en doutais pas
kuriringk
posted
the 09/30/2018 at 09:25 PM
J'espère, mais faut pas qu'il nous refasse une bouse comme SoR 3 !
Il faut qu'il aille chercher des inspirations dans la house, le hip-hop, funk, disco comme à l'époque !
