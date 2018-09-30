profile
Yuzo Koshiro travaillerait sur Street of Rage 4!!!
Avant un concert parisien le 27/09, Yuzo Koshiro a été interviewé et aurait confirmé travailler sur SOR 4»
L'info vient de celui qui a uploadé la vidéo, il le dit dans les commentaires
https://youtu.be/hnZqaMnJhLA
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:23 PM by nad45
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:26 PM
    SOR4 C'est ambition jeu flash mobile mais on va rien dire nostalgie tout ça
    foxstep posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:34 PM
    Ça se sentait au vu de son dernier tweet à ce sujet (qui date de quelque semaines)

    Vivement cette future bombe intergalactique.
    melkaba posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:40 PM
    Dans ce cas là si ya du respect. c est 2000 fois validé et sur validé.
    bloodborne posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:44 PM
    J espère une ost du niveau du 1 au pire 2 mais surtout pas comme le 3 svp
    gunstarred posted the 09/30/2018 at 08:48 PM
    il y a un S à Streets of Rage ; )
    minicupi posted the 09/30/2018 at 09:09 PM
    20 ans que je tape des dois sur les bureaux pour faire un beat, toujours un beat qui revient machinalement.
    J'ai mis 10 ans pour retrouver d'ou me venait ce beat, finalement pas de secret, c'etait street of rage.

    Je serais etonne qu'apres tout ce temps le mec fasse toujours des etincelle mais pour moi, le mec a eu l'inspiration quand il a fait la musique de ce jeu.
    lordguyver posted the 09/30/2018 at 09:23 PM
    Perso je n'en doutais pas
    kuriringk posted the 09/30/2018 at 09:25 PM
    J'espère, mais faut pas qu'il nous refasse une bouse comme SoR 3 !

    Il faut qu'il aille chercher des inspirations dans la house, le hip-hop, funk, disco comme à l'époque !
