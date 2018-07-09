ajouter un titre
profile
Spider-Man
62
Likes
Likers
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
osiris
10
Likes
Likers
osiris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 58
visites since opening : 63076
osiris > blog
Spider-Man PS4pro Vol.2 (photo-mode) beaucoup de Street-Art!
Attention aux spoilers même si y'en a pas sur l'histoire principale (que je n'ai pas encore finie), y a juste un méchant, un perso et des costumes...

pour les images en UHD:

https://flic.kr/s/aHsmtjWvbt























































































    tags :
    13
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/30/2018 at 06:23 PM by osiris
    comments (11)
    minbox posted the 09/30/2018 at 06:25 PM
    Incroyable
    lightning posted the 09/30/2018 at 06:39 PM
    toujours
    sebalt posted the 09/30/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Jolis clichés !
    misterpixel posted the 09/30/2018 at 06:41 PM
    Ça déboîte, même Peter Parker ne prend pas d’aussi beaux clichés
    killia posted the 09/30/2018 at 06:42 PM
    juste magnifique les clichés.

    Tu as vraiment saisie l’essence de Manhattan dans chaque photo.
    Beau travail
    osiris posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:04 PM
    minbox lightning sebalt killia misterpixel thx
    sora78 posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:06 PM
    quelle claque
    tolgafury posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:08 PM
    Tout simplement magnifique les photos l'ami ! Bravo
    nindo64 posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:22 PM
    Superbe
    gamerdome posted the 09/30/2018 at 07:44 PM
    T'as du talent ! Terrible !
    osiris posted the 09/30/2018 at 09:36 PM
    tolgafury nindo64 gamerdome sora78 thx
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre