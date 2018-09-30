Coucou...
Plutot original comme style !
Un artiste Chinois qui ne manque pas de talent !

    posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:43 AM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    kisukeronin posted the 09/30/2018 at 10:58 AM
    C'est assez bluffant
    La cascade est magnifique
    madness7 posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:16 AM
    En gros c'est garantie du fait main.
    popomolos posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:19 AM
    c'est super ! son ongle par contre
    gunstarred posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:45 AM
    Ah oui quand même.
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/30/2018 at 11:57 AM
    Pff...
    Encore un gars radin qui a voulu faire des économies sur les pinceaux !

