Dark Souls Remastered
name : Dark Souls Remastered
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
Amiibo Dark souls en préco
L'amiibo Dark souls est de retour en préco pour 24.99€



Il est en rupture partout!

J'efface dès qu'il est plus disponible
https://amzn.to/2Nbvlwe
    posted the 09/30/2018 at 12:35 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 09/30/2018 at 12:37 AM
    On boycotte pour les Switch, mais pour les Amiibo Nintendo est OP o_O
    i8 posted the 09/30/2018 at 12:40 AM
    24,99 ? vmt ?
