« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nicky Larson, un petit montage pour s'amuser...
Suite à la bande annonce, plusieurs internautes ont refait le montage, là nous voyons une des versions, dans la majorité des montages, toutes une partie est enlevé du teaser (la "seconde partie"), on se demande pourquoi...
PS : Le montage n'est pas de moi.
posted the 09/29/2018 at 06:06 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (5)
5
)
shinz0
posted
the 09/29/2018 at 06:11 PM
La musique et la coupe de la scène avec ses 2 potes passent mieux
shin82
posted
the 09/29/2018 at 06:16 PM
personne n'a compris la partie avec les 2 ... on la croirait sortie de Baby Siting 3...
i8
posted
the 09/29/2018 at 06:16 PM
ramses
posted
the 09/29/2018 at 06:34 PM
ca a l'air vraiment nul
jf17
posted
the 09/29/2018 at 07:25 PM
J'aurais préféré avec la fameuse musique en VF
