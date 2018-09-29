« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Nicky Larson, un petit montage pour s'amuser...


Suite à la bande annonce, plusieurs internautes ont refait le montage, là nous voyons une des versions, dans la majorité des montages, toutes une partie est enlevé du teaser (la "seconde partie"), on se demande pourquoi...


PS : Le montage n'est pas de moi.
    posted the 09/29/2018 at 06:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 09/29/2018 at 06:11 PM
    La musique et la coupe de la scène avec ses 2 potes passent mieux
    shin82 posted the 09/29/2018 at 06:16 PM
    personne n'a compris la partie avec les 2 ... on la croirait sortie de Baby Siting 3...
    i8 posted the 09/29/2018 at 06:16 PM
    ramses posted the 09/29/2018 at 06:34 PM
    ca a l'air vraiment nul
    jf17 posted the 09/29/2018 at 07:25 PM
    J'aurais préféré avec la fameuse musique en VF
