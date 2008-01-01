Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Escape Game Metal Gear Solid (bien sur au Japon)

Ce genre de délire , d'ambiance ça donne trop envie
Le mec qui se cache avec un carton et tout ils ont tout refait
Musique a ecouter en boucle avec et fort , me dite pas une autre OST c'est la meilleur OST de Metal Gear Solid
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 09/29/2018 at 05:44 PM by amassous
