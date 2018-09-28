profile
foxstep
foxstep
foxstep > blog
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Nouveaux Screens
Nouveaux screens pour la faune dans RDR2:











Foxstep
    tags : screens red dead redemption 2 faune
    posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:22 PM by foxstep
    comments (11)
    spawnini posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:27 PM
    CHAT
    octobar posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Putain en fait c'es un doc de la BBC le truc

    J'espère que chaque animal aura des balls, sinon c'est pas un vrai Rockstar.
    leoziris posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Vivement
    biboys posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Cette modélisation, un open world en plus, chapeau. Vivement, le jeux qui me fera patienté jusqu'à onimusha, qui lui me fera patienté jusqu'à L'ultime jeux, RE2.
    leonr4 posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Bombe atomique
    gat posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:41 PM
    Sully se trouve sur l'une de ces images. Sauras-tu le trouver ?
    leonr4 posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:48 PM
    Les images en high res :

    https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/47-full.jpg
    https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/48-full.jpg
    https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/49-full.jpg
    https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/50-full.jpg
    https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/51-full.jpg
    https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/52-full.jpg
    whiteweedow25 posted the 09/28/2018 at 07:01 PM
    C'est là que tu comprends ce que Rockstar veulent dire quand ils parle d'écosystème et de jeu organique.
    Ca va être ultra immersif
    leonr4 posted the 09/28/2018 at 07:03 PM
    whiteweedow25 C'est surtout là que tu te rends compte encore plus pour les jeux à monde ouvert qu'il y a Rockstar d'un coté et le reste de l'autre tellement ils sont au dessus, en tout cas c'est une certitude il y aura un avant et un après RDRII jusqu'à la sortie de GTA 6
    octobar posted the 09/28/2018 at 07:06 PM
    200 bstioles, t'auras à peine le temps d'en découvrir une que t'en auras 6 nouvelles autres à voir quelques mètres plus loin.

    c'est ça que j'aime dans l'open-world.
    ramses posted the 09/28/2018 at 07:09 PM
    c'est jeu est ridicule...
