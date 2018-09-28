accueil
foxstep
Enter The Fox
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Nouveaux Screens
Nouveaux screens pour la faune dans RDR2:
Foxstep
tags :
screens
red dead redemption 2
faune
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/28/2018 at 06:22 PM by
foxstep
comments (
11
)
spawnini
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 06:27 PM
CHAT
octobar
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 06:32 PM
Putain en fait c'es un doc de la BBC le truc
J'espère que chaque animal aura des balls, sinon c'est pas un vrai Rockstar.
leoziris
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 06:32 PM
Vivement
biboys
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 06:38 PM
Cette modélisation, un open world en plus, chapeau. Vivement, le jeux qui me fera patienté jusqu'à onimusha, qui lui me fera patienté jusqu'à L'ultime jeux, RE2.
leonr4
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 06:40 PM
Bombe atomique
gat
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 06:41 PM
Sully
se trouve sur l'une de ces images. Sauras-tu le trouver ?
leonr4
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 06:48 PM
Les images en high res :
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/47-full.jpg
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/48-full.jpg
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/49-full.jpg
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/50-full.jpg
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/51-full.jpg
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/rockstar_games/r_d_r2_core/img/screenshots/52-full.jpg
whiteweedow25
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 07:01 PM
C'est là que tu comprends ce que Rockstar veulent dire quand ils parle d'écosystème et de jeu organique.
Ca va être ultra immersif
leonr4
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 07:03 PM
whiteweedow25
C'est surtout là que tu te rends compte encore plus pour les jeux à monde ouvert qu'il y a Rockstar d'un coté et le reste de l'autre tellement ils sont au dessus, en tout cas c'est une certitude il y aura un avant et un après RDRII jusqu'à la sortie de GTA 6
octobar
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 07:06 PM
200 bstioles, t'auras à peine le temps d'en découvrir une que t'en auras 6 nouvelles autres à voir quelques mètres plus loin.
c'est ça que j'aime dans l'open-world.
ramses
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 07:09 PM
c'est jeu est ridicule...
