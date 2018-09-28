Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
7
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17119
visites since opening : 21441541
link49 > blog
all
Dragon Ball FighterZ Switch : Comparatif docked/mode portable
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :



Le comparatif est disponile ici :



Pour rappel, cette version sort aujourd'hui même...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/319364-dragon-ball-fighterz-another-docked-vs-handheld-comparison
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:20 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Link49 je viens de recevoir le jeux de preco(Butoden 1 SNES) mais il est en Jap, t'aurais pas vus un menu traduis sur tes différent site stp??? merci
    link49 posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Amassous Non, désolé. Je cherche et si je trouve, je te tiens au courant...
    deeper posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:32 PM
    le jeu tue sur la switch ! Avoir ça en portable le kiff !!
    bemol pour l'autocollant sur la jaquette...j'ai buté ma jaquette...
    fandenutella posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:44 PM
    Fais un comparatif tarif du jeu à sa sortie VS tarifs sur PS4/PC et One à l'heure actuelle !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre