Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
link49
Dragon Ball FighterZ Switch : Comparatif docked/mode portable
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :
Le comparatif est disponile ici :
Pour rappel, cette version sort aujourd'hui même...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/319364-dragon-ball-fighterz-another-docked-vs-handheld-comparison
posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:20 PM by
link49
comments (
4
)
amassous
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 04:28 PM
Link49
je viens de recevoir le jeux de preco(Butoden 1 SNES) mais il est en Jap, t'aurais pas vus un menu traduis sur tes différent site stp??? merci
link49
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 04:31 PM
Amassous
Non, désolé. Je cherche et si je trouve, je te tiens au courant...
deeper
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 04:32 PM
le jeu tue sur la switch ! Avoir ça en portable le kiff !!
bemol pour l'autocollant sur la jaquette...j'ai buté ma jaquette...
fandenutella
posted
the 09/28/2018 at 04:44 PM
Fais un comparatif tarif du jeu à sa sortie VS tarifs sur PS4/PC et One à l'heure actuelle !
bemol pour l'autocollant sur la jaquette...j'ai buté ma jaquette...