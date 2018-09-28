Le titre sort tout droit du twitter du testeur de VentureBeat.
D'après eux, AstroBot aurait la même effet sur le joueur que SuperMario 64 à l'époque.
Des propos très élogieux de la part du testeur :
-I’m not part of the game industry hype machine and (really) don’t care about pageviews. I’ve covered games off and on for 25 years, don’t get paid for traffic, and don’t have a YouTube channel. What I’m going to discuss today is important, and I want to inspire more discussion.
- Astrobot is a single-player game, but it does something special in defining the “player.” Imagine if 3D Mario games recognized that your head was there, and treated that as an ongoing factor in gameplay — and an opportunity for jokes that were consistently charming.
-VR has faced a bunch of challenges, but the one this game solves is very specific: doing for VR what Super Mario 64 did for early 3D consoles. It is a master class in using today’s technology to deliver an amazing platforming experience that couldn’t be done on earlier hardware.
-Super Mario 64 was a fantastic game, but its importance (like Mario, Mario 3, and Mario World) wasn’t that it exploited cutting-edge hardware. It was that it used a combination of thoughtful gameplay and super-polished controls to offer players new dimensions of fun.
IGN sont également enthousiaste :
Nous attendrons de voir si cet avis est global chez les testeurs ou peu fréquents.
AstroBot: Rescue Mission sera disponible le 03 Octobre 2018 sur PS4, jouable exclusivement en VR.
Sans déconner, le génie de ces mecs est fou : rien que de savoir qu'un vrai jeu complet arrive... c'est juste dingue.