Astro Bot : Rescue Mission
name : Astro Bot : Rescue Mission
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action
sora78
sora78
[PS4] AstroBot: Rescue Mission - Le Mario 64 de la VR
Exclusivités PS4
La Team Asobi! est l'une des équipe de Japan Studio et il semblerait que le jeu plaise énormément à certains testeurs.



https://twitter.com/horwitz

Le titre sort tout droit du twitter du testeur de VentureBeat.
D'après eux, AstroBot aurait la même effet sur le joueur que SuperMario 64 à l'époque.

Des propos très élogieux de la part du testeur :

-I’m not part of the game industry hype machine and (really) don’t care about pageviews. I’ve covered games off and on for 25 years, don’t get paid for traffic, and don’t have a YouTube channel. What I’m going to discuss today is important, and I want to inspire more discussion.

- Astrobot is a single-player game, but it does something special in defining the “player.” Imagine if 3D Mario games recognized that your head was there, and treated that as an ongoing factor in gameplay — and an opportunity for jokes that were consistently charming.

-VR has faced a bunch of challenges, but the one this game solves is very specific: doing for VR what Super Mario 64 did for early 3D consoles. It is a master class in using today’s technology to deliver an amazing platforming experience that couldn’t be done on earlier hardware.

-Super Mario 64 was a fantastic game, but its importance (like Mario, Mario 3, and Mario World) wasn’t that it exploited cutting-edge hardware. It was that it used a combination of thoughtful gameplay and super-polished controls to offer players new dimensions of fun.

IGN sont également enthousiaste :




Nous attendrons de voir si cet avis est global chez les testeurs ou peu fréquents.

AstroBot: Rescue Mission sera disponible le 03 Octobre 2018 sur PS4, jouable exclusivement en VR.

    posted the 09/28/2018 at 02:25 PM by sora78
    comments (7)
    zekk posted the 09/28/2018 at 02:40 PM
    il faut qu'ils arrêtent avec leurs comparaisons élogieuse à la con
    misterpixel posted the 09/28/2018 at 02:58 PM
    Pas étonnant depuis son annonce il s’annonce énorme ce jeu, suffit d’avoir joué au premier pour s’en rendre compte, la VR apporte un gros + à ce genre de jeu.
    sora78 posted the 09/28/2018 at 03:01 PM
    Personnellement j'ai pas de PSVR et ne pense pas en prendre sur cette génération. Un PSVR2 sur PS5 me permettrait de jouer à Astrobot, Moss, Resident Evil 7 ou Déraciné si la console est rétrocompatible
    misterpixel posted the 09/28/2018 at 03:15 PM
    sora78 J’aimerais qu’ils se bougent d’annoncer un PSVR 2 sans fil ouais
    kenpokan posted the 09/28/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Le Pixar de la VR
    djfab posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:07 PM
    J'ai tout de suite dit quand j'ai joué au niveau déjà dispo dans play room VR que ça me faisait penser à Mario 64 !
    bobobiwan posted the 09/28/2018 at 04:30 PM
    En même temps, quand on voit le chef d'oeuvre qui est déjà dispo dans Playroom, c'était certain. La comparaison n'a à mon avis rien de surfait, à part pour les haterz #lavrvacrever

    Sans déconner, le génie de ces mecs est fou : rien que de savoir qu'un vrai jeu complet arrive... c'est juste dingue.
