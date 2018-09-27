accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
add a press review
Days Gone : Trois nouvelles images issues de la version Ps4 Pro
Ps4
Voici des Images du jeu Days Gone :
Bend Studio dévoile trois nouvelles images du jeu :
Elles sont tirées dela version Ps4 Pro. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 22 février 2019...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-days-gone-ps4-pro-screens.71349/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/27/2018 at 08:06 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
carapuce
posted
the 09/27/2018 at 08:29 PM
Chez Bend Studio, ils doivent bien avoir la pression mine de rien. Se pointer après God of War et Spiderman, ils n'ont pas intérêt à se rater
dedad
posted
the 09/27/2018 at 08:47 PM
Le jeu sera très bon mais jai comme cette impression qu'il est déjà jugé comme forcément générique.
leonr4
posted
the 09/27/2018 at 09:05 PM
J'espère qu'il sera à la hauteur et saura se différencier des autres jeux du genre
