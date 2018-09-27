Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Days Gone
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
link49
Days Gone : Trois nouvelles images issues de la version Ps4 Pro
Ps4


Voici des Images du jeu Days Gone :



Bend Studio dévoile trois nouvelles images du jeu :







Elles sont tirées dela version Ps4 Pro. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 22 février 2019...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-days-gone-ps4-pro-screens.71349/
    posted the 09/27/2018 at 08:06 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    carapuce posted the 09/27/2018 at 08:29 PM
    Chez Bend Studio, ils doivent bien avoir la pression mine de rien. Se pointer après God of War et Spiderman, ils n'ont pas intérêt à se rater
    dedad posted the 09/27/2018 at 08:47 PM
    Le jeu sera très bon mais jai comme cette impression qu'il est déjà jugé comme forcément générique.
    leonr4 posted the 09/27/2018 at 09:05 PM
    J'espère qu'il sera à la hauteur et saura se différencier des autres jeux du genre
