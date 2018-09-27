« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Shin'en
official website : http://www.shinen.com
Le jeu de Shin'en est...
...un portage d'un jeu disponible sur Wii, WiiU, PS4 et 3DS.



PS : Il manque plus que le portage de Nano Assault Neo (disponible sur WiiU puis PS4).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qUh9fDh0EQ
    posted the 09/27/2018 at 12:53 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    xenofamicom posted the 09/27/2018 at 12:59 PM
    Le portage d'un jeu Wii...

    Et dire que j'affirmais hier qu'on aurait enfin l'annonce d'un nouveau jeu Switch...
    hayatevibritania posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:01 PM
    xenofamicom Qui était aussi sortie sur WiiU
    birmou posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:01 PM
    #PLS
    gamesebde3 posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:05 PM
    On l'attendait fébrilement...
    xenofamicom posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:06 PM
    hayatevibritania : Ah d'accord...

    De mieux en mieux

    Faire un teasing pour "ça".
    nyseko posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:08 PM
    Ce qui explique pourquoi l'annonce n'a pas été faite par Nintendo lors d'un N-Direct.
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:10 PM
    :deg:
    giru posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:13 PM
    Super... bon, j'espère qu'à côté ils bossent sur F-Zero ou au pire un nouveau shooter dans la veine d'Iridion.
    gaeon posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:14 PM
    Ça peut prêter à sourire (ou a pleurer) mais c'est un jeu bien sympa et plutôt joli
    yurius posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:19 PM
    escobar posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:25 PM
    Mais
    kikoo31 posted the 09/27/2018 at 01:26 PM
    merde quoi ...
