Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Kingdom Hearts III Ps4/Xbox One : Les huit pages du Famitsu
Kingdom Hearts
Voici des Images concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :
Ils illustrent ce qui avait été dévoilé lors du dernier Tokyo Game Show. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://www.khinsider.com/news/KINGDOM-HEARTS-3-featured-in-Post-TGS-issue-of-Famitsu-13467
posted the 09/27/2018 at 12:25 PM by link49
link49
comments (2)
2
)
foxstep
posted
the 09/27/2018 at 12:46 PM
Cette grosse tarte dans la tronche que ça sera n'empêche.
amassous
posted
the 09/27/2018 at 12:57 PM
Merci
link49
!
