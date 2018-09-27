Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49
Kingdom Hearts III Ps4/Xbox One : Les huit pages du Famitsu
Kingdom Hearts


Voici des Images concernant le jeu Kingdom Hearts III :

















Ils illustrent ce qui avait été dévoilé lors du dernier Tokyo Game Show. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 janvier chez nous sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.khinsider.com/news/KINGDOM-HEARTS-3-featured-in-Post-TGS-issue-of-Famitsu-13467
    posted the 09/27/2018 at 12:25 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    foxstep posted the 09/27/2018 at 12:46 PM
    Cette grosse tarte dans la tronche que ça sera n'empêche.
    amassous posted the 09/27/2018 at 12:57 PM
    Merci link49 !
