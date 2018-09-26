ajouter un titre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Trailer] Creed II
Nouveau trailer pour Creed II




Hâte de voir le film, j'ai vraiment bien aimé le 1er

    posted the 09/26/2018 at 04:24 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    nmariodk posted the 09/26/2018 at 04:29 PM
    vivement
    gat posted the 09/26/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Putain ils m'ont donné envie de remater pour la millième fois Rocky IV ces cons.
    sid posted the 09/26/2018 at 04:41 PM
    La vengeance est un plat qui se mange froid.
    yurienu posted the 09/26/2018 at 04:55 PM
    gat Malgrès tous ses détracteurs, Rocky IV était vraiment excellent
    gat posted the 09/26/2018 at 04:57 PM
    yurienu Putain de film de propagande mais ça reste l'un des films de mon enfance. Cette bande originale.

    "Je vais te bliser..."
    spawnini posted the 09/26/2018 at 04:59 PM
    negan #NiketamèreStallone
    dizzy976 posted the 09/26/2018 at 05:02 PM
    Lourd Rocky IV était déjà excellent et Creed a été une très bonne surprise, j'attends le deuxième avec impatience !

    Et puis l'échange de regard entre Rocky et Drago
