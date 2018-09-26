profile
Soul Calibur VI: Scans Guide des Personnages pour la Beta
Bandai Namco diffuse de nouveaux scans en guise de Guide pour chaque persos qui seront dans la Beta de ce Vendredi:

















[img=720]https://8wayrun.com/attachments/sc6obt-en-p7-23_p_fix-page-009-jpg.51484/[/img





    posted the 09/26/2018 at 03:44 PM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    hebuspsa posted the 09/26/2018 at 03:51 PM
    On peut télécharger la beta a partir de quand?
    Aujourd’hui ou demain ?
    foxstep posted the 09/26/2018 at 03:58 PM
    hebuspsa Demain.
    hebuspsa posted the 09/26/2018 at 05:22 PM
    foxstep Merci
