Assassin's Creed Odyssey
2
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
tuni
83
tuni
tuni > blog
Live sur AC Odyssey à 18h (no spoil)
A 18 heures je pars en Live sur Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Loin de moi l'idée de spoiler le scénario, je vais vous présenter le gameplay, des quêtes quotidiennes, des combats et tout ce qui entoure ce titre.

Choisissez votre plateforme préférée :





https://www.mixer.com/cnplaytv

https://www.facebook.com/cnplaytv/
    2
    posted the 09/26/2018 at 03:40 PM by tuni
    comments (3)
    negan posted the 09/26/2018 at 03:43 PM
    c'est quand la fin de l"embargo ?
    tuni posted the 09/26/2018 at 03:47 PM
    negan Tests ? le 1er Octobre
    negan posted the 09/26/2018 at 03:48 PM
    tuni
