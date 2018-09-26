Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Mario Party :
Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :
Super Mario Party (Switch) – 8/8/9/9 [34/40]
Mega Man 11 (Ps4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
NBA 2K19 (Ps4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Work x Work (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Bridge Constructor Portal (Ps4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
Firewall : Zero Hour (PsVR) – 7/9/7/8 [31/40]
Sumikko Gurashi : Atsumare! Sumikko Town (Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
Behind the Screen (Switch) – 8/7/7/7 [29/40]
Flood of Light (Switch) – 7/8/6/6 [27/40]
Six Sides of the World Enhanced (Switch) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]
C'est le jeu le mieux noté cette semaine. Voici d'ailleurs un petit historique :
Selon eux, c'est le meuilleur Opus de la Série, avec Mario Party 9. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 5 octobre prochain...
Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/09/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1556
