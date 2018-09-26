Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Super Mario Party
4
name : Super Mario Party
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : party games
link49
link49
Super Mario Party Nintendo Switch : Une première note tombe
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Mario Party :



Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :

Super Mario Party (Switch) – 8/8/9/9 [34/40]
Mega Man 11 (Ps4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
NBA 2K19 (Ps4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Work x Work (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Bridge Constructor Portal (Ps4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
Firewall : Zero Hour (PsVR) – 7/9/7/8 [31/40]
Sumikko Gurashi : Atsumare! Sumikko Town (Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
Behind the Screen (Switch) – 8/7/7/7 [29/40]
Flood of Light (Switch) – 7/8/6/6 [27/40]
Six Sides of the World Enhanced (Switch) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]

C'est le jeu le mieux noté cette semaine. Voici d'ailleurs un petit historique :



Selon eux, c'est le meuilleur Opus de la Série, avec Mario Party 9. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 5 octobre prochain...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/09/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1556
    tags :
    posted the 09/26/2018 at 07:36 AM by link49
    comments (5)
    kambei312 posted the 09/26/2018 at 07:51 AM
    Ouille pour Rockman 11 surtout! 32/40 dans Famitsu c'est pas fou...
    link49 posted the 09/26/2018 at 07:52 AM
    Je suis curieux de voir si le jeu peut renouer avec le succès d'antan et taper le million au Japon, si la magie Switch opère...
    linkstar posted the 09/26/2018 at 07:59 AM
    En espérant qu'on ait plus le mode Bowser. Trop chiant.
    vfries posted the 09/26/2018 at 08:05 AM
    Je vais surement le prendre, il a l'air sympa.
    rendan posted the 09/26/2018 at 08:18 AM
    Day one
