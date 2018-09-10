Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Final Fantasy XV : Pocket Edition HD
name : Final Fantasy XV : Pocket Edition HD
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
link49
link49
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD : Test Jeuxvideo.com
Final Fantasy


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition :



Jeuxvideo.com a testé le jeu Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD et lui a attribué la note de 14/20. Pour rappel, ce jeu est maitenant disponile sur Ps4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch...

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/928000/final-fantasy-xv-pocket-edition-un-portage-consoles-plaisant.htm
    posted the 09/25/2018 at 09:49 PM by link49
