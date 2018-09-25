profile
Devil May Cry 5
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Devil May Cry 5 : du surf avec Nero (vidéo)


Le Devil Breaker Punch Line offre la possibilité à Nero de surfer dans les airs :



http://youtu.be/5WYDCCjijLA
    posted the 09/25/2018 at 06:51 PM by cb
    victornewman posted the 09/25/2018 at 06:57 PM
    ça deviens limite ridicule là ...
