name :
Devil May Cry 5
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
> blog
Devil May Cry 5 : du surf avec Nero (vidéo)
Le Devil Breaker Punch Line offre la possibilité à Nero de surfer dans les airs :
http://youtu.be/5WYDCCjijLA
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/25/2018 at 06:51 PM by
cb
comments (
1
)
victornewman
posted
the 09/25/2018 at 06:57 PM
ça deviens limite ridicule là ...
