Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Rumeur] Une vidéo de gameplay pour Stranger Things ?
Attention, grosse rumeur avec cette vidéo qui serait du gameplay du jeu Stranger Things par feu Telltale Games.



Alors, fake ?
Perso, pas fan du design
4chan et Reddit
    posted the 09/25/2018 at 05:24 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    mikaou posted the 09/25/2018 at 05:30 PM
    Surement les premiers essais, loin d'etre fini !
    misterpixel posted the 09/25/2018 at 05:35 PM
    Le nouveau moteur était pas mal si c’est vraiment lui, outre les personnages que je trouve vilain.
    ravyxxs posted the 09/25/2018 at 05:37 PM
    Les yeux plus gros que le ventre cette compagnie.
