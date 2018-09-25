CN Play
Xbox BC : 2 nouveaux titres
Call of Juarez Bound in Blood
Call of Juarez The Cartel

Sont désormais rétrocompatibles !
    posted the 09/25/2018 at 04:03 PM by tuni
    ramses posted the 09/25/2018 at 04:07 PM
    infamousdvl posted the 09/25/2018 at 04:30 PM
    defcon5 posted the 09/25/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Ya combien de call of juarez ?? J etais persuadé d y avoir deja joué sur la One..
    kinectical posted the 09/25/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Le call of Juarez gunslinger est vraiment top Mais eux ces pas génial
    tuni posted the 09/25/2018 at 06:31 PM
    kinectical Bound in Blood est excellent tout comme le premier et Gunslinger. The Cartel est une bouze.
