[Bande annonce] Les Animaux Fantastiques 2
La bande annonce finale des Animaux Fantastiques 2 se dévoile.



J'ai bien aimé le 1er film alors pourquoi pas !
    posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:17 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    kaosium posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:19 PM
    J'y vais direct voir le 2 .
    link571 posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:38 PM
    Impatient de le voir ! Le premier était vraiment réussi
    kaiden posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:38 PM
    Mon film
    derno posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:41 PM
    j'ai pas vraiment aimé le 1, la bande annonce est chouette mais ça ne garantie rien....je prefaire attendre.
    t0t0r067 posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:42 PM
    Perso étant un grand fan de l'univers de JK Rowling, j'ai hâte de voir le film et les suivants, car il y en aura 5 en tout.
    giru posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:42 PM
    Bande annonce en français Mais vivement la sortie, je suis en train de me refaire l'intégrale des HP puis AF1 en attendant la sortie de celui-ci.
    kinectical posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:43 PM
    Vraiment été surpris par le premier j’attend la suite avec impatience
    amassous posted the 09/25/2018 at 01:57 PM
    Le 1 j'ai quittez en plein films , Harry Potter c'est largement mieux.
    ostream posted the 09/25/2018 at 02:34 PM
    J'ai détesté le premier, raté à tous les niveaux. Pour les enfants à la rigueur et encore...
