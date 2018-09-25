profile
Prévis charts Japon 24 - 30 sep : Spiderman détrôné
Prévisions software Japon week 38


Predictions Gamedatalibrary (Sep 24 - Sep 30)

1[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga < 120k
2[PS4] Warriors Orochi 4
3[PS4] Utawarerumono Zan

https://mobile.twitter.com/GameDataLibrary/status/1043919887691894789


YSO predictions

01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga < 120k (average 110k) [week 1]
02. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 < 95k (average 85k) [week 1]
03. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Zan < 75k (average 65k) [week 1]
04. [PS4] FIFA 19 < 60k (average 55k) [week 1]
    posted the 09/25/2018 at 09:51 AM by lescharts
    comments (7)
    stefanpsp posted the 09/25/2018 at 09:55 AM
    Courage !
    shanks posted the 09/25/2018 at 10:00 AM
    Le mec qui donne des leçons mais qui est un puceau sans vie social, vivant dans les couilles de Link49 à essayer de l’emmerder autant que possible.

    Triste.
    kevisiano posted the 09/25/2018 at 10:01 AM
    shanks que pasa ?
    shanks posted the 09/25/2018 at 10:08 AM
    kevisiano
    Juste un random qui en est à son 20eme multi pour faire chier Link, osant dire que c’est ce dernier qui a pas de vie sociale.

    Le mec, c’est son projet pour compenser l’ennui de son existence.
    negan posted the 09/25/2018 at 10:10 AM
    shanks Tu sais si c'est un gars du site ? car si c'est un membre extérieur c'est encore plus malaisant de faire cela .
    zabuza posted the 09/25/2018 at 10:16 AM
    Le Japon n était il pas un marché du passé et qui n avait plus d intérêt. Mais maintenant si c'est ça
    shanks posted the 09/25/2018 at 10:44 AM
    negan
    Sûrement un ancien ban qui accepte pas.
