Prévisions software Japon week 38





Predictions Gamedatalibrary (Sep 24 - Sep 30)



1[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga < 120k

2[PS4] Warriors Orochi 4

3[PS4] Utawarerumono Zan



YSO predictions



01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga < 120k (average 110k) [week 1]

02. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 < 95k (average 85k) [week 1]

03. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Zan < 75k (average 65k) [week 1]

04. [PS4] FIFA 19 < 60k (average 55k) [week 1]