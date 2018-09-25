Prévisions software Japon week 38
Predictions Gamedatalibrary (Sep 24 - Sep 30)
1[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga < 120k
2[PS4] Warriors Orochi 4
3[PS4] Utawarerumono Zan
YSO predictions
01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga < 120k (average 110k) [week 1]
02. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 < 95k (average 85k) [week 1]
03. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Zan < 75k (average 65k) [week 1]
04. [PS4] FIFA 19 < 60k (average 55k) [week 1]
Triste.
Juste un random qui en est à son 20eme multi pour faire chier Link, osant dire que c’est ce dernier qui a pas de vie sociale.
Le mec, c’est son projet pour compenser l’ennui de son existence.
Sûrement un ancien ban qui accepte pas.