Shigeryu's blog
Mon Deviantart
/
Youtube channel
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
shigeryu
articles :
68
visites since opening :
87461
shigeryu
> blog
[Vidéo] Death stranding extanded trailer TGS.divx
La version longue du trailer montré au TGS (garantie sans fake)
Emule
-
ajouter un lien source
tags :
#ilestcontent
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:35 PM by
shigeryu
comments (
8
)
misterpixel
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 07:45 PM
Putain... mais comment ne pas avoir pensé à ça direct.
shigeryu
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 08:04 PM
Misterpixel
sûrement déjà passé mais jamais vu perso, tellement con
misterpixel
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 08:09 PM
Il s’est gavé
shigeryu
noctis
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 08:18 PM
Ptain ca ce trouve ca va etre ca pendant tout le jeu.
shigeryu
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 08:25 PM
Noctis
nan
j'ai confiance perso, le dernier trailer spoil pas mal je trouve (deux boss, le masque d'or qui semble leurs donner des pouvoirs?) Porter semble être dans une sorte de purgatoire, toujours aussi intriguant ses trailer y'a pas à chié !
leonr4
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 08:45 PM
Le carton cooler master mdr
noctis
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 08:52 PM
shigeryu
Jai envie d y croire aussi. Une ambiance comme jen avait jamais vu encore. Le casting est super et la mise en scène et le rendu visuel est tout bonnement magnifique. Jespere quont aura. Un gameplay. Interessant niveau action et exploration
shigeryu
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 08:58 PM
Noctis
Ma plus grande attente vidéoludique pour ma part (rien que ça lol) j'en attends énormément, ça semble tellement original,, tellement intriguant cette univers, postapo? purgatoire? monde parallèle? les trois ?
... Vraiment hâte !
