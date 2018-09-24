Shigeryu's blog
profile
Jeux Vidéo
247
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
shigeryu
29
Likes
Likers
shigeryu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 68
visites since opening : 87461
shigeryu > blog
[Vidéo] Death stranding extanded trailer TGS.divx
La version longue du trailer montré au TGS (garantie sans fake)

Emule - ajouter un lien source
    tags : #ilestcontent
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:35 PM by shigeryu
    comments (8)
    misterpixel posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:45 PM
    Putain... mais comment ne pas avoir pensé à ça direct.
    shigeryu posted the 09/24/2018 at 08:04 PM
    Misterpixel sûrement déjà passé mais jamais vu perso, tellement con
    misterpixel posted the 09/24/2018 at 08:09 PM
    Il s’est gavé shigeryu
    noctis posted the 09/24/2018 at 08:18 PM
    Ptain ca ce trouve ca va etre ca pendant tout le jeu.
    shigeryu posted the 09/24/2018 at 08:25 PM
    Noctis nan j'ai confiance perso, le dernier trailer spoil pas mal je trouve (deux boss, le masque d'or qui semble leurs donner des pouvoirs?) Porter semble être dans une sorte de purgatoire, toujours aussi intriguant ses trailer y'a pas à chié !
    leonr4 posted the 09/24/2018 at 08:45 PM
    Le carton cooler master mdr
    noctis posted the 09/24/2018 at 08:52 PM
    shigeryu Jai envie d y croire aussi. Une ambiance comme jen avait jamais vu encore. Le casting est super et la mise en scène et le rendu visuel est tout bonnement magnifique. Jespere quont aura. Un gameplay. Interessant niveau action et exploration
    shigeryu posted the 09/24/2018 at 08:58 PM
    Noctis Ma plus grande attente vidéoludique pour ma part (rien que ça lol) j'en attends énormément, ça semble tellement original,, tellement intriguant cette univers, postapo? purgatoire? monde parallèle? les trois ? ... Vraiment hâte !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre