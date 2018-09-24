accueil
ROCKSTAR GAMES
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
leonr4
> blog
Red Dead Redemption II : De nouvelles images
De nouvelles images en haute qualité pour
Red Dead Redemption II
:
J-32
Rockstar
-
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/features/wildlife
posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:28 PM by
leonr4
comments (
20
)
plistter
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:32 PM
:lo
ve:
koji
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:33 PM
vivemenntttttt
racsnk
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:34 PM
Je rêve surement mais j'aimerai tellement cette OST dans le jeu :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3vP799NtvA
Sinon ça envoie.
goldmen33
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:34 PM
Tuerie en vue mon capitaine!!
shinz0
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:36 PM
Un jeu 0% Vegan
kenshuiin
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:38 PM
La qualité de la neige putain
Ça me fera toujours bander de voir ça je crois
spawnini
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:48 PM
Les détails de la neige
. Tu vas foutre partout chez toi
negan
mad1
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:50 PM
Omg! D'entrée de jeu la première image en met plein la vu!
kazuya14
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:50 PM
shinz0
c’est le cas de le dire.
kenshuiin
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:51 PM
La tête de rat sur le chapeau d'Arthur
mad1
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:51 PM
La dernière image c'est la tenue de Marston dans le 1 :O
negan
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:57 PM
spawnini
rider288
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:59 PM
Magnifique
leoziris
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 04:59 PM
vfries
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 05:14 PM
skuldleif
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 05:17 PM
Ça sera vraiment comme ça sur ma one s?
biboys
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 05:31 PM
Vive la tesselation
kevisiano
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 05:51 PM
shinz0
sans gluten
Quel jeu
nawak
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 06:01 PM
Vivement le gameplay numéro 2 !
shigeryu
posted
the 09/24/2018 at 06:17 PM
Ça se vois qu'Ils se sont gavé Rockstar avec leur moteur+les capacité ps4one ,j'ai tellement hâte bordayle!
Quel jeu