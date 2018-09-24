ROCKSTAR GAMES
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
PlayStation 4
Take Two Interactive
Rockstar Games
action-aventure
Xbox One
leonr4
leonr4
leonr4 > blog
Red Dead Redemption II : De nouvelles images


De nouvelles images en haute qualité pour Red Dead Redemption II :





















J-32

Rockstar - https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/features/wildlife
    posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:28 PM by leonr4
    comments (20)
    plistter posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:32 PM
    :love:
    koji posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:33 PM
    vivemenntttttt
    racsnk posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:34 PM
    Je rêve surement mais j'aimerai tellement cette OST dans le jeu : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3vP799NtvA

    Sinon ça envoie.
    goldmen33 posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:34 PM
    Tuerie en vue mon capitaine!!
    shinz0 posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:36 PM
    Un jeu 0% Vegan
    kenshuiin posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:38 PM
    La qualité de la neige putain Ça me fera toujours bander de voir ça je crois
    spawnini posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Les détails de la neige . Tu vas foutre partout chez toi negan
    mad1 posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:50 PM
    Omg! D'entrée de jeu la première image en met plein la vu!
    kazuya14 posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:50 PM
    shinz0 c’est le cas de le dire.
    kenshuiin posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:51 PM
    La tête de rat sur le chapeau d'Arthur
    mad1 posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:51 PM
    La dernière image c'est la tenue de Marston dans le 1 :O
    negan posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:57 PM
    spawnini
    rider288 posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:59 PM
    Magnifique
    leoziris posted the 09/24/2018 at 04:59 PM
    vfries posted the 09/24/2018 at 05:14 PM
    skuldleif posted the 09/24/2018 at 05:17 PM
    Ça sera vraiment comme ça sur ma one s?
    biboys posted the 09/24/2018 at 05:31 PM
    Vive la tesselation
    kevisiano posted the 09/24/2018 at 05:51 PM
    shinz0 sans gluten

    Quel jeu
    nawak posted the 09/24/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Vivement le gameplay numéro 2 !
    shigeryu posted the 09/24/2018 at 06:17 PM
    Ça se vois qu'Ils se sont gavé Rockstar avec leur moteur+les capacité ps4one ,j'ai tellement hâte bordayle!
