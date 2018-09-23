profile
kevisiano
29
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 147
visites since opening : 191062
kevisiano > blog
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !


Tu l'as ?





Tu l'as aussi celle-là ?





Pas le choix


Les escrocs


Facile


Grave vrai


D'ailleurs faut que je commence Gintama un jour





Faut jamais remplir son DD à ce point déjà !


Je suis mort


Incroyable mais vrai


Bien fait


Bois bandé


So intennnnnnse


Pour le lien, venez en pv


Pourquoi pas


Sans commentaire


Galérien des temps modernes


Le seul


YES


Pour les multi console


Déjà ?


Ca devait être la folie pour W95 à l'époque... Tu confirmes Shanks ?



    tags :
    20
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:02 PM by kevisiano
    comments (22)
    kevisiano posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:02 PM
    warminos zakovu lefab88 raph64 uga marchand2sable killia amassous rulian sangotrunks escobar ramses squall63 e3ologue shinz0 coolflex gat nakata kenpokan iglooo sonilka nindo64 spawnini siil neoaxle

    Merci à iglooo pour sa contribution
    gat posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Putain Jodie Foster.
    ritalix posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:08 PM
    Très bonne fournée
    amassous posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:08 PM
    Voulez vous utiliser Force? JPP
    Le Chat et l'iPhone XS jmattendais pas
    Windows 95 les ordis a l'ecole et encore
    minbox posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:09 PM
    La dernière
    shinz0 posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:11 PM
    La bombe à poivre
    ratchet posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:13 PM
    Trop biennnn
    gunstarred posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Celle avec la touche X, c'est trop ça. Quand je me suis mis sur switch, je me trompais tous le temps, et ça m'a galèrer pour certains jeu au début. (Je sortais de 10 ans de xbox 360). Même si j'ai eu la 3DS mais, je n'avais pas de jeu avec des QTE.
    e3ologue posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:30 PM
    pas mal, ma préférée reste celle sur les mecha
    coco98bis posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:35 PM
    Excellent.
    escobar posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Excellent
    spawnini posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:39 PM
    kevisiano merci
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:40 PM
    taiyls posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
    La première à mis du temps à venir !
    siil posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:53 PM
    La bombe a poivre c’est intense
    sora78 posted the 09/23/2018 at 07:06 PM
    sonilka posted the 09/23/2018 at 07:25 PM
    killia posted the 09/23/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Trop bon
    narustorm posted the 09/23/2018 at 07:35 PM
    Énorme j'adore
    rulian posted the 09/23/2018 at 07:40 PM
    Très bonne journée mec ! Jodie Foster c’est collector
    rulian posted the 09/23/2018 at 07:42 PM
    très bonne fournée mdr, con de téléphone
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/23/2018 at 08:04 PM
    Pas mal
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre