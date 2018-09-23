accueil
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
,
kenpokan
,
awamy02
,
kali
,
osiris
,
escobar
,
zakovu
,
oenomaus
,
minx
,
jozen15
,
torotoro59
,
shiroyashagin
,
spawnini
,
flom
kevisiano
kevisiano
> blog
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
Tu l'as ?
Tu l'as aussi celle-là ?
Pas le choix
Les escrocs
Facile
Grave vrai
D'ailleurs faut que je commence Gintama un jour
Faut jamais remplir son DD à ce point déjà !
Je suis mort
Incroyable mais vrai
Bien fait
Bois bandé
So intennnnnnse
Pour le lien, venez en pv
Pourquoi pas
Sans commentaire
Galérien des temps modernes
Le seul
YES
Pour les multi console
Déjà ?
Ca devait être la folie pour W95 à l'époque... Tu confirmes Shanks ?
20
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/23/2018 at 06:02 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (22)
22
)
kevisiano
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:02 PM
warminos
zakovu
lefab88
raph64
uga
marchand2sable
killia
amassous
rulian
sangotrunks
escobar
ramses
squall63
e3ologue
shinz0
coolflex
gat
nakata
kenpokan
iglooo
sonilka
nindo64
spawnini
siil
neoaxle
Merci à
iglooo
pour sa contribution
gat
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:06 PM
Putain Jodie Foster.
ritalix
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:08 PM
Très bonne fournée
amassous
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:08 PM
Voulez vous utiliser Force? JPP
Le Chat et l'iPhone XS jmattendais pas
Windows 95 les ordis a l'ecole
et encore
minbox
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:09 PM
La dernière
shinz0
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:11 PM
La bombe à poivre
ratchet
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:13 PM
Trop biennnn
gunstarred
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:18 PM
Celle avec la touche X, c'est trop ça. Quand je me suis mis sur switch, je me trompais tous le temps, et ça m'a galèrer pour certains jeu au début. (Je sortais de 10 ans de xbox 360). Même si j'ai eu la 3DS mais, je n'avais pas de jeu avec des QTE.
e3ologue
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:30 PM
pas mal, ma préférée reste celle sur les mecha
coco98bis
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:35 PM
Excellent.
escobar
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:38 PM
Excellent
spawnini
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:39 PM
kevisiano
merci
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:40 PM
taiyls
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
La première à mis du temps à venir !
siil
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 06:53 PM
La bombe a poivre c’est intense
sora78
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 07:06 PM
sonilka
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 07:25 PM
killia
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 07:30 PM
Trop bon
narustorm
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 07:35 PM
Énorme j'adore
rulian
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 07:40 PM
Très bonne journée mec ! Jodie Foster c’est collector
rulian
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 07:42 PM
très bonne fournée mdr, con de téléphone
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 08:04 PM
Pas mal
